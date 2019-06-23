Now boarding, the reincarnated TWA Hotel welcomes modern-day travelers

Rooms face the Flight Center or JFK’s runways. If Room 509 is typical — it’s the one I stayed in — it is small, about 200 square feet, for a luxury property. The desk was cluttered with a large snack tray for purchase and a ’60s-era Life magazine. The desk, a thin shelf squeezed between the bed and the bathroom, creates a bit of claustrophobia because the space is so tight, and the headboard partly blocks the window view.