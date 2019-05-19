Advertisement

Know where you are? Take this road-trip sign quiz to test your skills

May 19, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Know where you are? Take this road-trip sign quiz to test your skills
Can you match these road signs to their locations? (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

You’ve probably seen a few of these signs on one road trip or another. But how many of them can you place?

Some of the 20 American roadside signs here are familiar landmarks. In fact, many date from the golden age of neon, roughly 1925 to 1965. But these old friends are not necessarily reliable narrators: The Rochester building is far from New York, and the Bagdad Theater is well west of the Mississippi.

For more clues, check the captions. At the bottom, we’ll show you the answers and speculate on what your score reveals.

1. Yes, we're starting easy. There will be no sleepless nights over this sign.

Yes, we're starting easy. There will be no sleepless nights over this sign. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Portland, Ore.

B. Seattle

C. Boston

2. What could be more wholesome than a family business?

What could be more wholesome than a family business? (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Los Angeles

B. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

C. Orlando, Fla.

3. The original Pony Express started in this city.

The original Pony Express started in this city. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Salt Lake City

B. St. Joseph, Mo.

C. Sacramento

4. Hint: Bohemians outnumber Iraqis here, and it rains a lot.

Hint: Bohemians outnumber Iraqis here, and it rains a lot. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Detroit

B. Portland, Ore.

C. El Centro, Calif.

5.

If that cowboy could see the cost of real estate here, he'd be gone. But he'd probably like the town square's arches — they're made of elk antlers.
If that cowboy could see the cost of real estate here, he'd be gone. But he'd probably like the town square's arches — they're made of elk antlers. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Austin, Texas.

B. Jackson, Wyo.

C. Scottsdale, Ariz.

6. This eatery is the only dining option for miles on Interstate 17. Pie is $5.95 per slice.

This eatery is the only dining option for miles on Interstate 17. Pie is $5.95 per slice. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Hannibal, Mo.

B. Black Canyon City, Ariz.

C. Pietown, N.M.

7. The Eel River and Redwood Highway are close by.

The Eel River and Redwood Highway are close by. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Forks, Wash.

B. Leggett, Calif.

C. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

8. The nearest river is the Animas. Also, U.S. Route 550, “The Million Dollar Highway,” passes nearby.

The nearest river is the Animas. Also, U.S. Route 550, "The Million Dollar Highway," passes nearby. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Abiquiu, N.M.

B. Durango, Colo.

C. Cleveland

9. There are 482 cities in California, and this one's near the top of the list, alphabetically speaking.

There are 482 cities in California, and this one's near the top of the list, alphabetically speaking. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Los Angeles

B. Berkeley

C. San Diego

10. This is a breakfast favorite, especially among y'all who drawl. Also, the Natchez Trace Parkway ends a few hundred yards from here.

This is a breakfast favorite, especially among y'all who drawl. Also, the Natchez Trace Parkway ends a few hundred yards from here. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Little Rock, Ark.

B. Nashville

C. Asheville, N.C.

11.

This stop puts you roughly midway between Oklahoma City and Albuquerque. If you can eat one of this joint's 72-ounce steaks in 60 minutes, it's free.
This stop puts you roughly midway between Oklahoma City and Albuquerque. If you can eat one of this joint's 72-ounce steaks in 60 minutes, it's free. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Amarillo, Texas.

B. Dallas

C. Tulsa, Okla.

13. Yes, there are a lot of Union Stations in the U.S. But only this one has added a hotel, the Crawford, in the last decade,

Yes, there are a lot of Union Stations in the U.S. But only this one has added a hotel, the Crawford, in the last decade. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Denver

B. Chicago

C. Salt Lake City

12. Hint: It's the largest theater district in the U.S. outside New York.

Hint: It's the largest theater district in the U.S. outside New York. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Cleveland

B. Boston

C. Cincinnati

14. Head north from here on Congress Avenue and you'll hit the Texas Capitol.

Head north from here on Congress Avenue and you'll hit the Texas Capitol.. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Austin, Texas

B. San Antonio

C. Lubbock, Texas

15.

Short of breath? We're about 7,000 feet above sea level.
Short of breath? We're about 7,000 feet above sea level. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Flagstaff, Ariz.

B. Denver

C. Mt. Shasta, Calif.

16. We're on Halsted Street, and there's a great lake nearby.

We're on Halsted Street, and there's a great lake nearby. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Chicago

B. New York

C. San Francisco

17. Just east of here lies America's first national park.

Just east of here lies America's first national park. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. West Yellowstone, Mont.

B. Mariposa, Calif.

C. Bozeman, Mont.

18. Hint: Look closely and you'll see purple, green and gold beads on the parading ape's arm.

Hint: Look closely and you'll see purple, green and gold beads on the parading ape's arm. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. New Orleans

B. New York

C. San Francisco

19. Double hint: This is Route 66 signage in Woody Guthrie's old state.

Double hint: This is Route 66 signage in Woody Guthrie's old state. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Tulsa, Okla.

B. Albuquerque

C. Amarillo, Texas

20. Welcome to the southernmost city in the continental U.S., a.k.a. the conch republic

Welcome to the southernmost city in the continental U.S., a.k.a. the conch republic (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

A. Key West, Fla.

B. Houston

C. San Diego

Answers

The answer is B for the first 10 signs. The answer is A for the second 10 signs.

18 or more correct: You are either the consummate American road-tripper or a long-distance trucker with a photographic memory.

15-17: You’re a highway star. You’ve got the U.S. pretty well covered and, if you don’t mind competing with robots, you’re ready to start driving for Amazon Prime.

12-14: Remember to keep your eyes open while singing along with the radio.

Fewer than 12: You need to get out more. This summer could be your big chance to cover some new American territory.

