Road trip: On the trail of olives and oranges in Ojai

Highlights: The Ojai Olive Oil Co. sits on 40 hard-to-find acres in the foothills at the east end of the valley. The family-owned and -operated business produces three types of olive oil from 2,000 trees, some of which are 130 years old. There’s a tasting room, with various oils and balsamic vinegars for sale. Free tours on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Shopping (there are no chain stores in Ojai) and gallery hopping are major activities downtown: Don’t miss OVA Arts, Fig Curated Living and Rains. And the one-of-a-kind Bart’s Books will delight browsers and bibliophiles. The gentle Ojai Valley Trail tempts weekend walkers, joggers and bike riders; hikers who want something more rugged should head to the nearby Ventura River Preserve.