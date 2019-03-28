Tips for visiting super-bloom sites. And please, don't kill the poppies

1. First, do no harm. You know not to trample or pick wildflowers, but flower-viewing etiquette extends beyond that. At the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, for example, it’s not OK to walk off trail and onto dirt patches between the plants. You can still see what park staff call scars — places where people put their butts to sit for a photo or walked in to get a closer look at the poppies — that date to 2008 and 2017 super-bloom seasons.