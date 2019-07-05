Hotels in the L.A. area where a pet can stay for free, and in beach towns for $50

Friends are coming to visit and they’re bringing their dog, which doesn’t play well with others. Or, you and your animal friend are looking for a close-to-home getaway. Here are four L.A.-area hotels that will accommodate you and your pet and can steer guests to nearby pet-friendly restaurants, parks, etc.
If the 1928 Beverly Wilshire was good enough for Elvis Presley and Steve McQueen, it should be good enough for your pet (although the pet must weigh 15 pounds or less). Along with dogs and cats, a teacup pig also has slept here. The Beverly Hills Community Dog Park, about a 15-minute walk from the hotel, is popular with canine guests.
Cost, info: Best available rates for a signature room in July start at $719 a night. bit.ly/beverlywilshirefourseasons
The Kimpton Hotel Palomar Hotel is in a Westwood residential area near UCLA and has several on-leash dog- walking options nearby. Several types of animals have stayed here, including pet pigs, birds and a beautiful Bengal cat, who “was the highlight of the living room,” Gisela Saarikoski, the hotel manager, said in an email. There are no weight or size limits on animals.
Cost, info: In July, rooms begin about $250 a night, excluding tax. Hotel Palomar offers several promotional rates, including a web-only good-neighbor rate that gives California residents up to 25% off.
All sizes of pets are welcome at the Kimpton Everly in Hollywood. A dog serves as the director of pet relations, but a cat, two guinea pigs and a pig have also slept over.
Cost, info: The hotel has several deals, including a two-night good-neighbor rate for a standard room in July starting at $254 a night, excluding tax. everlyhotelhollywood.com
Beach city honorable mentions
Many hotels charge $100 or more as a pet fee, so these $50 pet fees for a stay near a dog beach makes these hotels a good option:
The Waterfront Beach Resort is less than two miles away from the Huntington Dog Beach, and it welcomes pets weighing up to 75 pounds. Along with pet treats, guests receive a dog-friendly guide to Surf City U.S.A.
Cost, info: In July, rates begin at $309, excluding taxes and the $50 pet fee.
Laguna Beach
A couple of Laguna Beach lodgings welcome your dog of 40 pounds or less: the Inn at Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach House. The pet fee is $50 at both, and both are within about three miles of Laguna Beach Dog Park; Laguna Beach House also has suggestions on restaurants and beaches that welcome dogs.
Cost, info: Rates for the Inn at Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach House begin at $229 a night excluding taxes and pet fees; innatlagunabeach.com thelagunabeachhouse.com