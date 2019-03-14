Slammed by heavy snows, Yosemite expects some late openings

Look for a late openings at some facilities in Yosemite National Park, where heavier-than-usual snows have crushed tent cabins, restrooms, campsites, trails and parking areas.
The National Park Service announced the likely delays Wednesday, with additional cautions on a spring melt that could complicate recovery efforts. A relentless series of February storms left the Merced and Tuolumne river drainage areas at 143% of normal. Those storms have already led to temporary road closures, downed trees and slides.
The Half Dome cables, the Mariposa Grove visitor shuttle and road access to the Mariposa Grove parking areas are all expected to be delayed by the snows. Park Service photos show wind and snow damage to Half Dome Village and the nearby Upper Pines Campgrounds, both in the heart of the Yosemite Valley.
In April, the park will begin plowing Glacier Point and Tioga roads, but neither access road is expected to open before Memorial Day.
Visitors were also cautioned about high water during spring thaws, particularly at stream crossings, where flows will be cold and swift.
For the latest updates, visit www.nps.gov/yose.
Park officials said several facilities operated by Yosemite Hospitality, the park’s primary concessioner, are also expected to open later than usual. Visit www.travelyosemite.com/ for updates.
For road and weather conditions, call (209) 372-0200 and press 1.