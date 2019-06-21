Las Vegas: 5 things you can do only in summer

Some things happen in Las Vegas only in summer. When temperatures top out around 100 degrees, you can work up a sweat at hot yoga, chill out at a new concept resort pool – or both. Here are five things to do when you’re ready to leave the casino floor.
Hot Yoga in the Boneyard. It may sound creepy, but the “boneyard” is what the Neon Museum calls its outdoor exhibit space filled with vintage neon signs. It’s also where you can take an hourlong, Vinyasa-style yoga class Wednesday, July 10 and 24, and Aug. 7 and 21.
Classes start at 7 p.m. as the sun begins to set and temperatures dip a bit. Sessions cost $18; tickets are available online. Info: Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. N.; (702) 387-6366.
Cove Beach at Caesars Palace. Caesars introduced Cove Beach at its resort in Dubai, UAE, where making a splash is essential in the equally steamy temps. Through Labor Day weekend, Cove Beach will occupy the Venus Pool area at the Strip resort, complete with shisha (hookah) water pipes and 18 flavors of tobacco. Cabanas can be booked online. Info: Cove Beach at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S., (702) 731-7110.
Super Summer Theatre. Talk about chilling out: The temperatures at this outdoor theater, set against the backdrop of the Spring Mountains west of Vegas, are typically 15 to 20 degrees cooler than those along the Strip.
This summer’s shows include “A Midsummer Night’s Dream Concert Fantastic,” “Chicago,” “Annie” and “Noises Off.” Tickets cost $15 each. Be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on, and maybe a picnic dinner too. Info: Super Summer Theatre, 6375 Highway 159, Blue Diamond, Nev.; (702) 579-7529
Gilcrease Orchard. Who says nothing but scrub grows in the Mojave Desert? This orchard and farm in northwest Las Vegas debunks that myth with its bounty of fruit and vegetables. It features 60 acres chock-full of you-pick produce. Choice in late June includes apricots ($1.50 a pound.), garlic (50 cents each), cucumbers and squash (each $1 a pound.).
The orchard is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Visitors should wear comfortable shoes, and pack sunscreen and water. Info: Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way, (702) 409-0655
West Wind Drive-In. This old-fashioned, all-digital drive-in movie theater is perfect for an off-the-Strip date night or a throwback family outing. The price is right too: $7.75 for adults and $1.75 for kids 5 to 11. (Adult admission drops to $5.50 on Tuesdays.) First-run movies play on the theater’s six screens. Info: West Wind Drive-In, 4150 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas, (702) 646-3565