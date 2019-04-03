Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas closing will happen, but not for a while

There’s still time to stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas before it closes. Plans to shut the resort next fall and turn it over to Virgin Hotels have been postponed until February. In the meantime, Hard Rock is opening a lounge and restaurant for those who want to visit the Strip resort.
Virgin now expects to start renovations in February with a hotel opening in November 2020 after election day.
“I didn’t want to compete with the distraction of the campaign, with the state of Nevada and Las Vegas playing a pivotal role in the election,” Virgin Hotels President and CEO Richard “Boz” Bosworth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This is a grand opening of a new hotel, and we don’t want to get lost in that distraction.”
The cost of the revamp, which includes expanding the five-acre pool area and upgrading all 1,500 guest rooms, has climbed from $150 million to $200 million, the article said.
With about 10 months left before it closes, the Hard Rock on Wednesday opened Craft + Community, a relaxed restaurant emphasizing comfort food. It also plans to open the Breathe Pool Lounge on Friday, which will feature two swimming pools that will double as a trendy club venue Fridays through Sundays until autumn.
The Hard Rock Hotel on almost 17 acres at Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road opened in 1995. In 2009, it opened the popular rock club called the Joint (which also will be redone by Virgin).
