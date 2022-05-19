The L.A. Times guide to the 101 best California experiences

Now that travel is once again something we can do, cautiously and following CDC guidance, the big question is: Where should we explore?

One great answer is our own backyard. Driven by our pent-up wanderlust, The Times set out to find the most delightful, fascinating and awe-inspiring things to do right here in the Golden State. What we returned with is our most ambitious list of adventures. Behold, the California 101.

These experiences will take you to “where the gold is,” as Times travel reporter Christopher Reynolds puts it. There are new places and new ways of seeing old places.

So choose some favorites from the list (you might start with these), don some merch from our new collection and hit the road. And if we missed your favorite spot, tell us. We’d love to know the places that are most meaningful to you.

Who’s ready to explore?