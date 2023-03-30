Photo by Catherine Pearlman; typography by Zipeng Zhu and Joell Ang, Dazzle Studio / For The Times
The 30 best hikes in Orange County
With 42 miles of sparkling coastline in Orange County, why leave your beach chair to take a hike? If the only mountains you know in O.C. are named Splash, Thunder and Space, you might not be convinced.
But for those who find themselves on one of the county’s many trails — bordered by fragrant coastal sage brush, vivid poppies and cobalt ocean views that rival those at the piers — a fuller spectrum of SoCal’s natural beauty unfolds. From beaches to hills, a redwood grove to the forest, and urban trails to nature preserves, hiking in O.C. delivers surprises for everyone from beginners to the most experienced adventurers.
One of Orange County’s most desirable qualities is how much diversity it packs into its small size, and its outdoor spaces are no exception. Thirty-four cities (19 of which are included on this list) and 800 square miles contain hundreds of miles of hiking, walking and mountain-biking trails. Plus, you can go from surf to summit in an afternoon.
Though not far from suburbia, these hikes are still out in nature. Follow the seven Leave No Trace principles: Bring headphones if you want to play music, and avoid stacking rock cairns to ensure insects and other small critters have a place to hide. Pack out all your waste (including tissues, toilet paper and fruit peels, which won’t biodegrade when left bare on the trail). Protect wildlife by staying on the trail and not trampling wildflowers or plants, feeding wild animals or bringing your pets or bikes where they’re not allowed. Heed trail closures — walking on muddy or fire-damaged trails contributes to erosion and will earn you a hefty fine.
The main dangers are heat exhaustion, rattlesnakes and mountain lions. Few of the trails listed have consistent shade; bring a hat, sunscreen and at least one liter of water per person for every two hours of activity. Give rattlesnakes a wide berth, and at parks with high mountain lion activity (namely Whiting Ranch), avoid hiking alone or at dawn or dusk.
Regardless of how much of Southern California we can accurately call “pristine” these days, being a good steward of the land is respectful to both future generations and the Indigenous peoples who claimed it long ago, including the Tongva (Gabrieleño) and Acjachemen (Juaneño) Nations.
Whether you head to the coast or the mountains, the hikes on this list prove that Orange County has an abundance of nature if you know where to look. Lace up your boots, download a trail map and get out there. —Elaine Murphy
Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Laguna Niguel
Park in the free paved lot; dog-friendly. Start at the Aliso Creek Trail at the visitor center.
Bane Canyon Loop, Chino Hills State Park
Avoid parking fees (and limited spots) and park on the street outside the entrance. Start your hike ascending the paved Bane Canyon Road and turn right on the dirt Bane Ridge Trail after a half-mile. The peaceful knolls will soon provide a natural enclosure from the surrounding bustling suburbia, as well as an incredibly picturesque backdrop as you head south along the ridge. The real treasure, though, is the stunning blanket of wildflowers that covers the hills in the springtime. You’ll hike amid brilliant orange displays of California poppies and mesmerizing purple patches of lupines, as well as other wildflower staples, like Canterbury bells, which dazzle among the lush grass. Just remember to stay on the narrow trails to not damage the flowers.
If you have time, there are plenty of side trails to explore, which offer additional views of the sycamore-lined canyons that flank the ridge. Otherwise, the Horse Camp parking lot is a good turnaround point — here you can reconnect with Bane Canyon Road and head east before joining the dirt trail that will take you back to the starting point.
Park on Sapphire Road near the Bane Canyon Road exit and walk up Bane Canyon Road to find the Bane Ridge loop trail on your right after a half-mile.
Bedford Peak, Silverado
The trail begins climbing quickly, switchbacking up to a narrower, rockier ridgeline. These aren’t just any old rocks — they’re Jurassic-era remains of the ocean floor, called the Bedford Canyon Formation. The striated layers of stone form a sort of wall in the hillside along the trail, and you may be able to spot some ancient fossils embedded in the rock if you look closely. Atop the ridgeline, follow the wide road to the summit and soak in the views from the Inland Empire to the ocean.
The quaint, rustic town of Silverado is a former 1800s silver-mining town that has turned into a respite for residents looking for peace and quiet. It’s a destination in itself, with funky canyon homes you never knew existed among O.C.’s manicured subdivisions. You’ll find a decent post-hike burger and fries at the Silverado Café.
Drive past the Maple Springs Visitor Center up Silverado Canyon Road to the second parking area, a dirt lot. You’ll need a Forest Service Adventure Pass — you can buy a daily pass for $5 from one of the vendors on this list, or use your America the Beautiful national parks annual pass. Just display your pass on your dashboard with the expiration date visible.
Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, Huntington Beach
From the parking lot, cross the bridge and follow the path to the left. As you walk, scan the shores on all sides. You will find brown and white pelicans, egrets (great, snowy and reddish), striking ducks (lesser scaup, northern pintail, northern shoveler), herons, curlews and more. At the end of the path, turn left and go over a short bridge, taking the route slightly uphill. Here’s where you will find oodles of California coast sunflowers along with hummingbirds enjoying their nectar. Follow this path around the left side of the lake. Elegant spindly dead trees perfect for bird perching line the lake. At the end of the lake, cross over to the paved paths leading back to the entrance.
There are no public bathrooms and no shade, so plan accordingly.
Parking is free in a small lot. There is another small lot at the Interpretive Center at 3842 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach.
Bommer Canyon Trail, Irvine
On your walk, see how many rusted relics of historic farm equipment you can spot among the tall grasses and sycamore trees — the land has been used for sheep and cattle ranching and lima bean farming over the centuries. In the early 1800s, then called Rancho San Joaquin, it belonged to José Andrés Sepúlveda, a member of one of the prominent Californio ranching families at the time. Sepúlveda sold his ranchos to James Irvine in 1864 following a years-long drought that eviscerated many local farms (sound familiar?).
Once you reach a short paved section, you can complete the nature loop for a short, easy hike or continue on to West Fork trail. Along the way to West Fork, the trail briefly dips down into a sycamore grove, providing a reprieve from the sun before climbing up toward and reaching a dead end at the 73 toll road.
If the tiny lot at Bommer Canyon is full — a likelihood on weekends — park across the street at Turtle Rock Community Park. Both options are free.
Buck Gully Trail, Corona del Mar
The 5.2-mile trail is fairly flat and shady, passing over bridges that were airlifted into the park during its restoration in 2012. Though the initial downhill section is paved, the trail soon turns into a dirt track through the canyon. The trail follows a year-round stream that irrigates the native plants, providing a lush landscape even in dry season.
When excavating the site in the 1970s, archaeologists from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife unearthed several triangle-shaped prehistoric hunting blades. They thought the blades looked like those of a buck knife, and given that “gully” can describe both a watershed ravine and a large knife, the name “Buck Gully” stuck.
Free street parking is available in the residential neighborhood near the trailhead off of Poppy Avenue; be considerate of people’s homes.
Carbon Canyon Regional Park, Brea
The wide dirt path of the nature trail is well-marked throughout and meanders through dense shrubs and walnut trees (listen for resident towhees) before depositing you under the giant arboreal wonders after just half a mile. The grove of 241 coastal redwoods, the product of a local bank’s seedling promotion in the 1970s, is the largest of its kind in Southern California.
Interpretive signs detail their history, including the efforts of park rangers to preserve them despite Southern California’s arid climate. Among the nearly 100-foot Sequoia sempervirens specimens, you’ll notice the temperature drop more than 10 degrees (as if you need another reason to go). Before heading back, climb the steep trail at the southwestern corner for sweeping views that look down on the grove, as well as hulking Carbon Canyon Dam and the surrounding town of Brea.
Park in dirt or paved lots ($3 weekdays, $5 weekends); dog-friendly. Start at the nature trail from the south parking lot.
Colinas Ridge Trail, Laguna Niguel
While this trail is shared with bikers, it is one of the easiest to navigate. It is nearly a straight shot. Just shy of 1.5 miles into the hike, after a sharp incline, the Shea Trail heads off to the left down to San Juan Capistrano. Don’t take that path. Instead, continue on the trail downhill. At the fork, stay left. In the spring, the black mustard can grow 6 feet tall. This trail ends after another steep incline. It’s worth the effort to see the best ocean view. This is a pretty cool trail to do just before sunrise to watch the sun come up along the way.
There is ample free parking at the Laguna Heights Marketplace.
Dana Point Headlands (The Strand), Dana Point
You’ll eventually get deposited at some switchbacks that lead you to the sand. Here, look up for local brown pelicans. When you’re ready to leave (will you ever be?), find the leg-busting stairs at the north end of the beach (or keep heading north to Salt Creek Beach) that parallel a surprise funicular operated by the city and lead to expansive ocean vistas. When you reach Selva Road, look for the aptly named Passage des Palmiers for a paved uphill test among — you guessed it — palm trees that connect with Hilltop Conservation Park, offering fantastic views of the Dana Point Harbor. Street of the Green Lantern leads you back to the interpretive center, but you can extend your trip by heading down Cove Road to walk along the marina all the way to Doheny State Beach.
Park in the free paved lot; no dogs allowed. Start at the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center.
El Modena Open Space and Old Towne Orange, Orange
At Cannon Street and Patria Court, look for a single-track trailhead that climbs 500 feet in just half a mile, rewarding you with views of the Santiago Creek Basin and O.C. suburbia. As you walk by plentiful prickly pear cactus (look and listen for cactus wren), you can spot downtown Los Angeles as well as the peaks of the San Gabriels and Santa Anas and even Catalina Island on a clear day. The trail connects with Cannon Street, where you will most likely complete your loop without having seen a single Orange County resident. Head to the Orange Metrolink station to find free parking and head east on Chapman Avenue to grab a local lager at Chapman Crafted Beer (try the red ale with coffee) before your trek through the city’s Old Towne district. Take time to explore the incredibly picturesque area that’s home to the second-largest concentration of historical buildings in the state as well as the pristine Chapman University grounds.
Park on the street or in a free paved lot. Dog-friendly. Start at Cannon Street and Patria Court for the 2.5-mile trail and two-mile walk on city streets to complete the loop.
El Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park, Laguna Beach
The marquee route is a three-mile stretch along Moro Ridge, the highest point in the park and thus the most epic spot for views. Soak it in (before doing a cool-down soak later) and look toward Palos Verdes Peninsula in the north and as far south as San Diego; Catalina and San Clemente islands may be prominently present too. You’ll get a chance to descend into Moro Canyon among oaks and sycamores, where you may run into overnighters. Yes, this is also a great spot to test out that new backpacking gear with three hike-in campgrounds that require advance reservations (Upper Moro, Lower Moro, Deer Canyon); check with the rangers before heading out. On your trek back toward the coast, look for bottlenose dolphins if you brought the binocs. If not, enjoy the surrounding coastal sage brush, lemonade berry and the luminous red flowers of paintbrush as you complete the loop. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to predict you’ll be back to hike this one again.
Pay to park in the paved lot; no dogs allowed. Start at the No Dogs Trail next to the ranger station.
Laguna Ridge Trail, Laguna Niguel
The entrance through Badlands Park puts you in the middle of the trail, which is lovely in both the north and south directions. Pick one way, then double back to the other. In the south direction, there is a small set of stairs to descend. At the bottom, you will find a sandy path, which millions of years ago was actually at sea level. After taking in the view, keep to the left continuing past the sign at the end of the county trail onto the city trail.
Laguna Ridge Trail has a steep dropoff from the dirt path and therefore may not be suitable for small children.
There is free street parking on Isle Vista before entrance to the park.
Little Sycamore Canyon and Serrano Ridge Loop Trail, Laguna Beach
This 4.7-mile loop hike, best traversed counterclockwise, combines some of the park’s best scenery with seasonal wildflowers and heart-pumping inclines. Start (and end) your journey at Nix Nature Center, where you can learn more about the park’s wildlife. Follow the nature trail to Little Sycamore Canyon, keeping your eyes open for lizards on the ground and birds of prey up above. Climb up Little Sycamore to reach Serrano Ridge, which will reward you — and the mountain bikers likely to share the trail — with picturesque inland vistas. Then, descend among the trees through the Camarillo Canyon and Stagecoach South trails before ending up back at the nature center.
Park in the dirt lot at Nix Nature Center ($3 a day) off of Laguna Canyon Road.
Live Oak, Vista, Hoffman Homestead Trail Loop, Trabuco Canyon
From the parking lot, there is a path that is parallel to the left of the entrance. Take this path to the beginning of Pawfoot Trail. After a short walk, turn onto Live Oak Trail. As you round a hill, you will see a water tank and a tower on the right and homes off to the left. It may not look super special at this point, but hang in there. Just over the hill there’s a sweet little lake. Turn right at the lake onto Vista Trail. At the top of the steep incline, you find yourself at 1,489 feet with 360-degree views from Santiago Peak to Fashion Island. After taking in the views, continue on the Vista path down the other side of the knoll. At the end of Vista, turn right onto Hoffman Homestead Trail. Take the trail to the paved road, then follow it to return to the parking lot. For a quick detour, turn left on Hoffman to see some of the namesake live oaks.
Keep in mind that park rangers typically close trails for two days after heavy rain.
There is a large, paved parking lot to the right after the entrance to the park. The fee is $3 on weekdays and $5 on weekends.
Los Pinos Peak, Cleveland National Forest
On the ascent via the Main Divide fire road, the views are constant, including snapshots of the desert peaks of San Jacinto and San Gorgonio as well as the Orange County coast. Perhaps most impressive are the views of nearby Lake Elsinore, whose shimmering waters seem like a distant oasis from the top. After 1.5 miles of slogging, you reach a four-way junction — head straight over the pipe barrier to continue your climb along the unmarked Los Pinos Trail. Here, the terrain becomes rocky, but the surrounding greenery is truly picturesque, featuring manzanitas and some surprising Coulter pine sightings.
After another mile of up-and-downs, Los Pinos Peak will greet you with a sign, rock cairns and a logbook. Plus, you’ll have round-the-compass views that feature Mt. Baldy to the north, the Palomar Mountains to the south and sometimes even Catalina Island in the west. Enjoy it in solitude — other than soaring red-tailed hawks and darting scrub jays, it’s very likely you’ll be all alone up here.
Park at the intersection of Forest Route 3S04 and Main Divide Road (Forest Adventure Pass required and can be purchased at the nearby Lookout Roadhouse). The hike begins on Main Divide Road.
Mariposa and Canyon Loop Trails, Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Laguna Beach
Take Canyon Trail from the parking lot. After about a mile, at the top of the hill, there is a large, flat dirt circle clearing, which is the top of Jack J. Rimel Reservoir. Don’t take Mariposa Trail at this point. Look for a concrete drain that heads down a short hill. At the bottom of that drain, turn left and then take the immediate left onto Gravel Trail. After about half a mile, there is a turnoff to the right for Edison Trail. This will bring you to Barbara’s Lake. Edison Trail leads back to that concrete drain and the dirt circle. From there, take Mariposa Trail back to the parking lot.
There is absolutely no shade on this route. To avoid the hot sun, hit this hike early in the day.
There’s a small parking lot for a $3 fee.
Niguel Botanical Preserve, Laguna Niguel
Park in the free paved lot; no dogs allowed. Start at the Crown Valley Community Park, next to the amphitheater on this DIY ramble.
Oso Viejo Community Park, Mission Viejo
You’ll constantly find nature and art blended together on this hike, including a community-built peace obelisk honoring 9/11 victims. You will also find an awesome Victorian-influenced hedge maze that has stepping stones endearingly painted by local children. After checking out a butterfly garden and another bridge crossing, look for a beautiful, colorful mosaic path flanked by stunning columns made from recycled glass. After climbing out of the mini canyon, don’t miss the playground that features adorable bear statues (Oso Viejo, after all, means “old bear” in Spanish) before heading back to the starting point. Or do the loop all over again.
Park in a paved lot; dog-friendly. Start at Oso Viejo Community Park.
Panorama Nature Preserve, Fullerton
Park at the western entrance to Ted Craig Regional Park, just east of the intersection of Rolling Hills Drive and State College Boulevard, and take the gently descending trail into the 124-acre green space. Enjoy brief exploration of the park, which features a 3-acre lake (often with coots, Canada geese and ducks), babbling creeks, a rose garden and plenty of recreation opportunities. Then take the roadside trail along State College Boulevard south for half a mile, checking out a viewpoint along the way, and turn right at Bastanchury Road, taking the well-maintained dirt path on the south end of the street.
This is the East Coyote Hills Trail, which parallels a golf course and meanders through charming neighborhoods. After a mile, it curves left, and at the 1.5-mile mark it becomes the Panorama Trail and heads east, ascending through suburbia, offering views through lush canyons to the south. At the top find the Panorama Nature Preserve, a hidden gem that offers picturesque serenity — you’ll now feel worlds away from the surrounding town.
Here, at the highest point in Fullerton, you’ll also find some of the most awe-inspiring vistas (panoramic, of course) in all of Orange County — to the north you can see downtown L.A., the San Gabriels and even the Hollywood sign on a clear day. Find a bench to admire the O.C. sprawl before descending on the trail north toward Bastanchury Road and the Craig Regional Park Trail that leads you back to the green space and your car.
Peters Canyon Regional Park, Orange
For the most comprehensive tour of the green space’s beauty, start a six-mile loop at the Lake View Trail that circles the 55-acre Upper Peters Canyon Reservoir. The trail winds through riparian and freshwater marsh environments dominated by sycamores, cottonwood and black willows. The lake, once used to irrigate Irvine Ranch citrus groves, is now home to a variety of migrating waterfowl, such as snowy egrets, which often hunt along the shore. At the southeastern corner of the reservoir, you will connect with your second loop, the East Ridge View Trail. Search the skies for red-tailed and Cooper’s hawks (or the shrubs for rufous-crowned sparrows) as you climb to the park’s high point.
Here, find a well-placed bench to enjoy stunning 360-degree views of Orange County that stretch from the coast to the San Gabriels. After a roller-coaster descent, you will eventually connect with the Peters Canyon Trail at the lower reservoir, which takes you through coastal sage scrub and grassland communities back to the Lake View Trailhead.
Park in the dirt lot ($3); dog-friendly. Start at the Lake View Trail next to the ranger station.
Quail Trail, Irvine
Begin behind the Quail Hill Community Center, following the sidewalk and turning left at the dirt trail. (Don’t cross the street — that will lead you to the similarly named Quail Hill Loop Trail, a worthy destination but not your desired starting point this time.) After you conquer the steep hill at the start, the trail levels out. Here, the vistas open up, revealing a suburban expanse looking out across Irvine to Saddleback Mountain. It’s not exactly the wilderness, but the juxtaposition of million-dollar homes and million-dollar views is its own kind of beautiful.
You’ll face a handful of easy switchbacks as you descend into the tony neighborhood of Shady Canyon (a misnomer, as there’s no shade on the trail). On a hot day, rest among the sandstone boulders while admiring the views. At the end of the neighborhood you’ll reach a paved road and a gate. You can turn around here and go back the way you came, making this a five-mile hike, or continue to Serrano Ridge Trail in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park or even all the way through Laguna Coast and Crystal Cove State Park to the ocean.
Parking is free in the Quail Hill Community Center lot.
San Clemente Beach Trail, San Clemente
Park in the paved lot ($1.50 an hour) or on the street. Dogs are allowed on the trail but not on the beach. Start at North Beach, on the south end of the San Clemente Metrolink station parking lot.
Santiago Oaks Regional Park, Orange
Park in the dirt/paved lots ($3 on weekdays, $5 on weekends); dog-friendly. Start at the Historic Dam Trail at the nature center.
Salt Creek Trail (Laguna Niguel Regional Park section), Laguna Niguel
Once inside the park, from either the main entrance or La Paz Sports Park, follow the paved road to the right. After crossing over a little creek, stay to the left walking toward the lake. At the end of the lake, walk across a small bridge and continue on the other side of the lake. The dirt path eventually brings you back to the entrance to the park.
There is ample parking in the park ($3 on weekdays, $5 on weekends). Free parking also is available just outside the park at the La Paz Sports Park, 28241 La Paz Road in Laguna Niguel.
Salt Creek Trail (Salt Creek Beach section), Laguna Niguel
Starting from the tucked-away green space, you are immediately greeted with beautiful rolling hills and surrounding suburbia. The trail, which also boasts a handful of interesting interpretive signs detailing local ecology and history, is dotted with sycamores, willows, eucalyptus and even pine trees — look for red-tailed hawks perched on the branches or quails scurrying across the path. Follow signs for the beach and head left at a junction at the 1.5-mile mark, where you’ll pass through a tunnel, one of a few underpasses on the trail.
Just beyond the golf course, the gorgeous Salt Creek Beach comes into clear view, framed by bright blooms of aloe and Indian paintbrush. Multiple dirt paths lead to the beach, but continue forward to find towering bluffs and a pristine set of palm trees adjacent to a huge sloping green park, a great spot to post up and admire the views.
Park at the paved lot at Chapparosa Park and find the Salt Creek Trailhead next to the baseball fields.
Sitton Peak via Bear Canyon Trail, Lake Elsinore
Park in the lot across Ortega Highway from the 74 Candy Store, then cross the road and head right. Follow the large Bear Canyon Trailhead sign to the hiker’s register — everyone has to sign in, though only overnight backpackers need a permit. From there, white trail markers will guide your way. The route is challenging but doable for most hikers with at least moderate experience, as the trail grades are not too steep. The foliage on the trail is mostly chaparral exposed to the hot sun, which makes the occasional coast live oak grove all the more enticing, while pink and purple sage provide a burst of color. The last quarter-mile is very steep, rocky and sandy — bring hiking poles!
Afterward, stop into the candy store, which has been open under various owners for more than 50 years, to refuel with a cold drink, a sandwich, homemade baked goods and British candy imported by one of the owners, who is from the U.K. As a cool-down (or a warm-up before the big hike), drive a few minutes up the road for an easy quarter-mile round-trip walk to Ortega Falls.
Park in the paved lot across Ortega Highway from the 74 Candy Store, following signs for Bear Canyon. You’ll need a Forest Adventure Pass — you can buy a daily pass for $5 from one of the vendors on this list or at the candy store, or use your America the Beautiful national parks annual pass. Just display your pass on your dashboard with the expiry date visible. The candy store is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Upper Newport Bay Preserve, Newport Beach
Start at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, which boasts a rooftop observation deck for breathtaking views of the entire bay. Search the skies for some of the 200-plus species that call the estuary home (some 35,000 can be found at any one time during winter migration), from great blue herons to peregrine falcons to the endangered California least tern. Throughout the trek, there are spur trails that take you through coastal sage scrub to reach eye level with the lagoon. Here, look for stingrays in the water and saltmarsh bird’s beak, an endangered indigenous herb. After the trail reaches the park boundary, you may continue on streets (Irvine Avenue to Dover Drive to Pacific Coast Highway) — passing Castaways Park for more sweeping marine views — to reach the Newport coast to grab a bite and check out some yachts along the bay.
Park in the dirt lot; dog-friendly. Start on the Bayview Trail at the interpretive center.
Weir Canyon Trail, Anaheim
Upon entering the park, head up the path. At the first fork, stay right to continue on Weir Canyon Trail (ignore the small offshoot to the far right). The incline is tempered with gentle switchbacks. At the top of the loop, the trail name turns to Old Weir Canyon Trail. Take this path back down to your car.
At the end of the hike, there is a steep 29%-grade hill down on Old Weir Canyon. If climbing up is easier than going down a steep trail, try this hike in reverse.
Free parking is available along the residential street of South Hidden Canyon Road.
West Ridge Trail, Aliso Viejo
While there are many paths that intersect in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, West Ridge is an easy trail to navigate. There are trail markers at most crossroads. After 1.6 miles, West Ridge comes to a T where it meets Mathis Canyon Trail. Stay to the right to continue on West Ridge. There are water views from both sides of the trail, but the real joy of this trail is only apparent at the end when the aptly named Top of the World is summited.
Take a break in Alta Laguna Park, off of Top of the World, before heading back. There are restrooms, a grassy field and picnic tables.
There is free street parking on Hollyleaf and Coffeeberry streets. Check signs for street-sweeping times
Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, Trabuco Canyon
The wide dirt path meanders through heavily shaded riparian and oak woodland canyon for most of the journey, with multiple stream crossings over Borrego, Serrano and Aliso creeks. These provide ample opportunities for wildlife viewing, from mule deer to striped racer snakes to acorn woodpeckers. At the intersection with the Mustard Loop, find the Red Rock Canyon marker just past a large wooden trail board. As you head north on a sandy wash, the red stone pinnacles (siltstone, sandstone and mudstone, to be exact) come into view, looming above the chaparral-dotted canyon. In just half a mile, you’ll find yourself at the base of the awe-inspiring geological gems, which were sculpted by water and wind over millions of years. Though interpretive signs stop you from climbing the vibrant cliffs, you can enjoy them from multiple vantage points, which is more than enough to feel worlds away from the suburbia that surrounds you. Yep, it’ll rock your world.
Park in the paved lot ($3); no dogs allowed. Start at the Borrego Canyon Trail off Portola Parkway.
