The 30 best hikes in Orange County

With 42 miles of sparkling coastline in Orange County, why leave your beach chair to take a hike? If the only mountains you know in O.C. are named Splash, Thunder and Space, you might not be convinced.

But for those who find themselves on one of the county’s many trails — bordered by fragrant coastal sage brush, vivid poppies and cobalt ocean views that rival those at the piers — a fuller spectrum of SoCal’s natural beauty unfolds. From beaches to hills, a redwood grove to the forest, and urban trails to nature preserves, hiking in O.C. delivers surprises for everyone from beginners to the most experienced adventurers.

One of Orange County’s most desirable qualities is how much diversity it packs into its small size, and its outdoor spaces are no exception. Thirty-four cities (19 of which are included on this list) and 800 square miles contain hundreds of miles of hiking, walking and mountain-biking trails. Plus, you can go from surf to summit in an afternoon.

Though not far from suburbia, these hikes are still out in nature. Follow the seven Leave No Trace principles: Bring headphones if you want to play music, and avoid stacking rock cairns to ensure insects and other small critters have a place to hide. Pack out all your waste (including tissues, toilet paper and fruit peels, which won’t biodegrade when left bare on the trail). Protect wildlife by staying on the trail and not trampling wildflowers or plants, feeding wild animals or bringing your pets or bikes where they’re not allowed. Heed trail closures — walking on muddy or fire-damaged trails contributes to erosion and will earn you a hefty fine.

The main dangers are heat exhaustion, rattlesnakes and mountain lions. Few of the trails listed have consistent shade; bring a hat, sunscreen and at least one liter of water per person for every two hours of activity. Give rattlesnakes a wide berth, and at parks with high mountain lion activity (namely Whiting Ranch), avoid hiking alone or at dawn or dusk.

Regardless of how much of Southern California we can accurately call “pristine” these days, being a good steward of the land is respectful to both future generations and the Indigenous peoples who claimed it long ago, including the Tongva (Gabrieleño) and Acjachemen (Juaneño) Nations.

Whether you head to the coast or the mountains, the hikes on this list prove that Orange County has an abundance of nature if you know where to look. Lace up your boots, download a trail map and get out there. —Elaine Murphy