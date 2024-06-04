Advertisement
Lifestyle

Tell us: What’s your favorite L.A. hike?

Illustration of hiking trail signs with "like" hearts on them
There’s a lot to love about L.A. hikes.
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
Share

My glutes are sore. How about you?

We’ve just finished updating a massive hiking guide featuring 70 of the greatest hikes in the L.A. area. We covered about 150 miles in all, crossing creeks, dodging rattlesnakes and poison ivy, climbing up and around switchbacks. The guide covers hikes that are both easy and challenging; it features remote treks and urban trails; and it spotlights journeys with some of the most dramatic mountaintop and city views.

Animated type reading "HIKE L.A." floats against wispy clouds and blue sky above a rocky hilltop.

Travel & Experiences

For Subscribers

The 70 best hikes in L.A.

Whether you’re looking for ocean views or desert landscapes or soaring mountain peaks, Los Angeles offers miles upon miles of strikingly different trails.

May 30, 2024

But L.A. is a vast mecca for hiking — we couldn’t possibly cover it all. So we’d love to hear from you. In the form below, tell us about your favorite or little-known L.A. hikes that we may have missed. Is there a particular trail you like to escape to? A waterfall that brings you Zen? What makes it special? We may feature your response in a future story. We may also contact you via email with follow-up questions.

Advertisement

More to Read

LifestyleHealth & WellnessOutdoors
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times. In what’s never a desk job, she has live-blogged her journey across Los Angeles with the L.A. County Museum of Art’s “big rock,” scaled downtown mural scaffolding with street artist Shepard Fairey, navigated the 101 freeway tracking the 1984 Olympic mural restorations and ridden Doug Aitken’s art train through the Barstow desert. Her award-winning interviews and profiles unearth the trends, issues and personalities in L.A.’s arts scene. Her work as a writer and editor has also appeared in Variety, LA Weekly and the New York Times, among other places. Originally from Philadelphia, she’s the author of the graphic novel “Poseurs.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement