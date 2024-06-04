Tell us: What’s your favorite L.A. hike?

My glutes are sore. How about you?

We’ve just finished updating a massive hiking guide featuring 70 of the greatest hikes in the L.A. area. We covered about 150 miles in all, crossing creeks, dodging rattlesnakes and poison ivy, climbing up and around switchbacks. The guide covers hikes that are both easy and challenging; it features remote treks and urban trails; and it spotlights journeys with some of the most dramatic mountaintop and city views.

Travel & Experiences The 70 best hikes in L.A. Whether you’re looking for ocean views or desert landscapes or soaring mountain peaks, Los Angeles offers miles upon miles of strikingly different trails.

But L.A. is a vast mecca for hiking — we couldn’t possibly cover it all. So we’d love to hear from you. In the form below, tell us about your favorite or little-known L.A. hikes that we may have missed. Is there a particular trail you like to escape to? A waterfall that brings you Zen? What makes it special? We may feature your response in a future story. We may also contact you via email with follow-up questions.