Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Travel

What places are missing from our California summer list?

A hot air balloon is seen in the distance over rugged mountains and low fog.
A Temecula Valley balloon ride is one item on our list of California’s 40 best outdoor experiences.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Share

We put lots of thought into our list of the 40 best California outdoor experiences, but in a state with so much to offer, it’s tough to name every one of our favorite activities.

So, tell us: What especially-great-in-the-summer place did we overlook? And what makes it so special? We’d love to hear from you.

Travel

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement