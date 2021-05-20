What places are missing from our California summer list?
We put lots of thought into our list of the 40 best California outdoor experiences, but in a state with so much to offer, it’s tough to name every one of our favorite activities.
So, tell us: What especially-great-in-the-summer place did we overlook? And what makes it so special? We’d love to hear from you.
