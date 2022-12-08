3 holiday adventures in California’s national parks

There’s something special about a holiday trip to a national park.

At many parks, you get more space to yourself, with crowds dispersing after summer ends. Snow falls, depending on the park, and certain plants and animals go into hibernation. It can be a quiet, contemplative time — a new side of nature to experience for those who typically visit during warmer months.

In this edition of Escapes, you’ll find holiday adventures that await in California’s national parks. Where are you heading this December? If you have trip recommendations, let me know , and I may pass them along in a future edition.

A quick word of caution: For your own safety and the safety of others, it’s important to follow all rules and posted guidance while visiting national parks. Before making a trip, check park websites for the latest information on winter weather and road closures.

Now, back to the fun stuff.

☕ Sip hot cocoa and climb rocks at Joshua Tree

Cory McPherson and son Benjamin of Long Beach roast a marshmallow in late May in the Hidden Valley Campground at Joshua Tree National Park. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

The coziest spot in Joshua Tree National Park might just be Hidden Valley Campground on winter weekend mornings.

Why? That’s when the park’s climbing ranger and volunteer climbing stewards host their regular “Climber Coffee” events .

During the get-togethers, the stewards share inside info about the climbing at Joshua Tree. For some attendees, it’s a great opportunity to meet a potential new climbing partner and to swap tips. Haven’t climbed before? No worries — “Climber Coffee” is open to experts and novices alike.

The two-hour gatherings are hosted at Hidden Valley Campground (near Campsite 9) at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through March 26. BYOM — bring your own mug — for a free cup of coffee, tea or cocoa.

🌲 Admire the Nation’s Christmas Tree at Kings Canyon

The General Grant Tree was designated the Nation’s Christmas Tree in 1926. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

You probably know that the National Christmas Tree can be found at the White House in Washington, D.C. But did you know that the Nation’s Christmas Tree is more than 2,200 miles away — in Kings Canyon National Park?

According to the National Park Service, the idea came from a little girl who, in 1924, visited the General Grant Tree and observed aloud, “What a wonderful Christmas tree it would be!”

Long story short, word eventually got to then-President Calvin Coolidge, who designated the massive sequoia as the Nation’s Christmas Tree in 1926.

This holiday season, you can visit General Grant and stare 267 feet up at one of the world’s tallest trees.

No plans this weekend? Join the 97th annual “Trek to the Tree,” hosted by the Sanger Chamber of Commerce and held on Dec. 11. Festivities at the General Grant Tree kick off at 2:30 p.m., with musical performances, a ceremonial wreath placing and more. Visitors can drive to the tree directly or purchase a shuttle bus ticket, which includes a bottomless mimosa brunch, from the chamber.

If you’d like to step deeper into the world of the sequoias, free ranger-guided snowshoe walks are typically offered from December to March, provided there are at least 8 inches of snow on the ground. Snowshoes are provided for the walks, which usually cover 1½ to 2 miles of ground. Keep a lookout for upcoming walks on the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks’ calendar of events (as of now, it doesn’t appear that any walks have been scheduled for the season yet).

Cross-country skiing and sledding are also popular activities at Sequoia and Kings Canyon during the winter months. Eager to revel in the snow? Make the Wolverton Snowplay Area, Columbine Snowplay Area or Big Stump Snowplay Area your home base on a winter trip to the parks.

One last thing: As of Tuesday, all vehicles entering the parks must carry chains and know how to use them. Expect snow and ice on park highways and note that Generals Highway is closed between Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park until further notice.

⛷️ Ski, snowboard and ice skate at Yosemite

The Curry Village ice skating rink in Yosemite National Park. (Yosemite Hospitality)

Love skiing and snowboarding? Love visiting national parks? Combine the two this winter with a visit to Badger Pass Ski Area in Yosemite National Park.

Scheduled to open Dec. 16, Badger Pass includes downhill skiing and snowboarding, cross-country ski trails, snowtubing and snowshoe rentals. Cross-country skiers of all levels may also opt for a guided backcountry ski tour led by a guide from Yosemite Mountaineering School.

Badger Pass is easily accessed via a free shuttle running from multiple locations in Yosemite Valley, a service offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

If you feel a chill after shooting down the Yosemite slopes, warm up at the Tenaya Lodge, a luxe alternative to pitching a tent in the dead of winter. The hotel, near the park’s South Entrance, hosts a variety of holiday events , such as a gingerbread decorating workshop, an ornament decorating workshop and breakfast with Santa.

One last classic holiday activity to add to your Yosemite bucket list: ice skating in Curry Village , with Half Dome’s iconic rock face as your backdrop. From now until March 5, the rink is open daily.

As with Sequoia and Kings Canyon, if you go to Yosemite this winter, make sure to bring tire chains in your car and be prepared to use them.

⛸️ Ice skate at the beach

Of course, you don’t need to venture all the way to Yosemite to go ice skating. My colleague Christopher Reynolds recently rounded up eight outdoor ice skating rinks in Southern California to help you glide into the holiday spirit.

Skating by the Sea , the ice rink at the Hotel del Coronado, especially caught my eye. With views of the hotel’s iconic red roof and the Pacific Ocean, the aesthetics of this beachside rink seem hard to beat.

Admission to the rink costs $40, or $35 for hotel guests. Tickets must be purchased online. The rink is open through Jan. 1.

🎬 One more holiday adventure

Lots of charming small communities, such as Solvang , Julian and Oak Glen , have made their way into recent editions of Escapes.

This holiday season, you can explore a famous fictional small town by snagging a ticket for “Holidays Made Here,” a part of all Warner Bros. studio tours from Dec. 22, through Jan. 1 (closed Dec. 25).

The “Holidays Made Here” segment of the tour focuses on the studio’s Midwest Street Backlot — otherwise known as the set location for Stars Hollow, the quintessential New England town where “Gilmore Girls” took place. Holiday touches include themed trivia and behind-the-scenes stories from Warner Bros.’ seasonally appropriate films including “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Tours start at $69.

🎸Road song

"Snowshoes,” by Caamp. Play it as you drive through Three Rivers on your way to Sequoia National Park.

