Save 30% on national park lodgings in the West during two-day sale

Get ready to save 30% on rooms inside your favorite national park lodge or hotel in the West this fall and winter. The two-day Christmas in July sale starts Wednesday and applies to rooms at Death Valley, Grand Canyon, Zion, Yellowstone and other parks.

Xanterra, the company that manages many national park hotels and inns, offers discounts on standard room prices. For example, rooms at The Oasis at Death Valley between Nov. 1 and 4 cost $181 to $202 (instead of $259 to $289) at the Ranch, and $286 instead of $409 at The luxury Inn. Prices don’t include tax and fees.

Booking dates for the sale vary by site. Death Valley’s Ranch runs from Oct. 20 through Jan. 16; the luxury Inn from Oct. 1 through Jan. 16. At Zion National Park Lodge, the offer is good Dec. 1 through March 6; at the Grand Canyon’s Mastwick Lodge on the popular South Rim, it’s Nov. 1 through March 4. All offers come with blackout dates noted on the website.

Advertisement

In addition, travelers can get half-off round-trip train tickets on the Grand Canyon Railway and 30% off rooms at the railway’s hotel between Aug. 16 and March 4. Again, blackout dates apply.

The sale is Wednesday through Friday only, and based on availability.

Info: Xanterra Travel Collection’s Christmas in July sale