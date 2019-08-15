Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Travel

LAX rolls out dining and shopping discounts, but only for a few weeks

LAX
The Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX.
(Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times)
By Mary Forgione Assistant Travel Editor 
Aug. 16, 2019
5 AM
Share

Shops and restaurants at LAX are offering discounts to travelers in a promotion called Eat. Shop. Save.

Travel
Grab and go or dine in: where to find good food at LAX
la-1542411882-cghys8gmom-snap-image
Travel
Grab and go or dine in: where to find good food at LAX
In the rush to make your Thanksgiving flight at LAX, you skipped breakfast so you could arrive early.

Fliers in Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 6, can save $10 when they spend $50 on food or store items, $15 on a $75 tab, and $20 on $100 in purchases. Diners who spend $50 to $100 at selected Tom Bradley International Terminal restaurants receive a $10 to $20 coupon good at retail stores in that terminal.

Grab-and-go meals at Hudson News at Bradley and Terminals 3 and 8 cost $10 for a sandwich and bag of chips.

Advertisement

Also, many restaurants and food stands offer options for children up to 12 years old. For example, P.F. Chang’s offers a $5.30 chicken and fried rice dish for kids, and Hudson News has a cereal, milk and banana meal for $6.99.

Offers are good through Sept. 3. Check the entire list of LAX discounts by terminal.

By the way, fliers also can order food before they get to the airport at LAXShopDine.com and pick it up when they arrive.

Travel
Mary Forgione
Follow Us
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement