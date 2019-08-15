LAX rolls out dining and shopping discounts, but only for a few weeks

Shops and restaurants at LAX are offering discounts to travelers in a promotion called Eat. Shop. Save.

Fliers in Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 6, can save $10 when they spend $50 on food or store items, $15 on a $75 tab, and $20 on $100 in purchases. Diners who spend $50 to $100 at selected Tom Bradley International Terminal restaurants receive a $10 to $20 coupon good at retail stores in that terminal.

Grab-and-go meals at Hudson News at Bradley and Terminals 3 and 8 cost $10 for a sandwich and bag of chips.

Also, many restaurants and food stands offer options for children up to 12 years old. For example, P.F. Chang’s offers a $5.30 chicken and fried rice dish for kids, and Hudson News has a cereal, milk and banana meal for $6.99.

Offers are good through Sept. 3. Check the entire list of LAX discounts by terminal.

By the way, fliers also can order food before they get to the airport at LAXShopDine.com and pick it up when they arrive.