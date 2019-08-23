Fleet Week, live jazz, a Native American powwow and more Labor Day weekend fun in and around SoCal

Spend Labor Day weekend learning about the U.S. armed forces, listening to live jazz or celebrating cultures from around the world at these close-to-home events.

San Pedro

Tour naval vessels, watch military aerial demonstrations and explore the Veterans Village at L.A. Fleet Week on the L.A. Waterfront. You can also dance at a concert headlined by Cheap Trick, race across the Vincent Thomas Bridge and cheer for military teams as they compete in a cook-off and a basketball tournament.

When: Check website for event dates and times. Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Service dogs only. (310) 971-4461, lafleetweek.com

Long Beach

Pretend you’re on vacation in Hawaii at the annual E Hula Mau, a weekend of Hawaiian culture and traditions at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, Terrace Theater. Watch hula competitions and ukulele performances, craft a lei or plumeria painting and feast on kalua pork, huli huli chicken and other island foods.

When: Noon Aug. 30, 8 a.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 1

Cost, info: $25. Family friendly. No dogs. ehulamau.org

Orange

Sample English fish and chips, Danish pastries, Swiss sausages and other fare at the Orange International Street Fair, held on streets surrounding Orange’s Plaza Square Park. Also on the lineup are crafts and community booths, a children’s play area and live Mexican, Greek and Irish music.

When: 5 p.m. Aug. 30, 10 a.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Service dogs only. (714) 633-4816, orangestreetfair.org

Lakeside

More than 1,000 Native American dancers will perform in traditional regalia at the 49th annual Barona Powwow. ( Melissa Jacobs )

More than 1,000 Native Americans from across the country dance, sing and play drums at the annual Barona Powwow at the Barona Sports Complex on the Barona Indian Reservation. Bring cash for Native American food and goods, such as fry bread and handmade crafts.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 1 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (619) 443-6612, Ext. 120, bit.ly/baronapowwow

San Bernardino

More than a dozen local jazz groups and solo performers entertain at the Inland Empire Jazz Experience at Arrowhead Country Club. Adults can enjoy comedy shows, wine tasting, painting classes set to live music and seminars about business, jazz and more. Small fry can head to the kids’ zone for food, games and bounce houses.

When: 2 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

Cost, info: $20 to $125. Family friendly. Service dogs only. (951) 987-5145, Ext. 5, iejazzfestival.com

Los Angeles

The Music Center introduces its new public plaza with events throughout the weekend. The Plaza for All Celebration begins with an art-filled procession of Angelenos from Grand Park to the plaza and ends with a giant singalong under the direction of musicians. Sunday’s Splish Splash Plaza Bash promises food, football and fountain fun.

When: Plaza for All at 4 p.m., Aug. 31. Splish Splash at noon, Sept. 1

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (213) 972-7211, bit.ly/plazaforallcelebrationbration, bit.ly/splishsplashbash