Weekend events in Southern California center on art, lobster, music and more

Close-to-L.A. events for the coming weekend celebrate art, music and Mexican independence.

Santa Monica

Browse paintings, sculptures and other works by 140 emerging artists at the Other Art Fair at Barker Hangar. DJs set the mood, local eateries sell refreshments and exhibitors offer a diverse array of goods and skills-building: tattoos and haikus, workshops in print-making, embroidery and sandal design.

When: 3 p.m. Sept. 6, 11 a.m. Sept. 7 and 8

Cost, info: $15. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (424) 256-7270, la.theotherartfair.com

Long Beach

Cooks will turn 1,000 pounds of fresh Maine lobster into lobster fries, lobster rolls and more at the 23rd Original Lobster Festival at Rainbow Lagoon Park. Dance off your crustacean feast to live music or while singing karaoke, then check out magic shows, a kids’ zone and lobster-themed photo booths.

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 6, noon Sept. 7 and 8

Cost, info: $5 to $13 for general admission. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (562) 495-5959, originallobsterfestival.com

Long Beach

Buskerfest at Linden Avenue and First Street in downtown Long Beach gets its name from buskers, or street musicians. Accordingly, local and regional bands will play bluegrass, soul and other genres on four stages — and you can toss your favorite group a wooden coin to help it win a prize. Besides the music, enjoy food, beer and dancing.

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 7

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (562) 436-4259, summerandmusic.com

Los Angeles

What’s the Los Angeles County Museum of Art like after dark? Find out at Muse ‘Til Midnight, where musical performers, art workshops and food and cocktails will be located throughout the museum. Visitors also will have after-hours access to current exhibitions, including “The Allure of Matter: Material Art From China” and “Mary Corse: A Survey in Light.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7

Cost, info: $30 (or $20 for LACMA members). Ages 18 and older. Only service dogs permitted. (323) 857-6000. lacma.org/event/muse-allure

Los Angeles

Festive floats, folkloric groups and local dignitaries parade down César E. Chávez Avenue at the 73rd East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival. Watch the procession as it begins at Belvedere Park, then head to Mednik Avenue and First Street for a party with mariachi music and Mexican food.

When: Parade at 10 a.m., festival at 11 a.m. Sept. 8

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (323) 587-6177, cmcplosangeles.org

Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com at least four weeks before the event.