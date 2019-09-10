A little wine, a little song moves your Southern California weekend right along

Stomp grapes, hang out with your favorite comedians and celebrate people-powered transportation at weekend events in Southern California.

Long Beach

Lucky dogs can get massages, manicures and more at Doggie Paradise Sept. 14 at the Queen Mary Events Park. (The Queen Mary)

Treat your pooch to new toys and treats, a puppy watermelon eating contest, and playtime in pools and ball pits at Doggie Paradise at the Queen Mary Events Park. Other services include pet manicures and grooming, as well as workshops for owners about training, first aid and techniques to reduce dogs’ anxiety, stress and depression.

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 14

Cost, info: $25 for one human and one pet (does not include optional ship admission), plus $5 for each additional dog. Family friendly. (877) 600-4313, bit.ly/doggieparadise

Los Angeles

The 17th TarFest transforms the La Brea Tar Pits into a landscape of stained-glass structures, wood sculptures, live painting sessions and other installations by local artists. While adults hang out at live DJ sets, food trucks and an open-air cocktail lounge, kids can take free art lessons and hip-hop dance workshops.

When: noon Sept. 14

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (323) 899-1363, bit.ly/LaBreatarfest

Santa Ana

Expect food, live music and cultural exhibits in honor of Mexican Independence at the 41st Fiestas Patrias on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard. Go Saturday evening to see the El Grito ceremony, which includes a reenactment of an 1810-style Mexican call to arms, or attend Sunday afternoon to watch dancers, musicians and equestrian units parade along Main Street.

When: noon Sept. 14 and 15

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (714) 571-4227, bit.ly/fiestaspatriasSantaAna

Santa Monica

Ride your bicycle (or a dining table on wheels) down two miles of car-free Santa Monica streets pm Sept. 15 during COAST. (COAST)

Two miles of downtown Santa Monica will be cleared of cars and begin bustling with street performers and art activities during COAST, a celebration of creativity and and people-powered transportation. Check the website for the map and information about pre-event workshops where you can create your own human-powered transportation device, such as painted roller skates or Greek-god-inspired ankle wings, to use on the big day.

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 15

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (310) 458-8350, bit.ly/santamonicacoast

Temecula

Stomp on grapes at South Coast Winery Resort and Spa’s annual Grape Stomp. Whoever collects the most juice wins a stay at the winery, but all participants can enjoy live rock ‘n’ roll, beverages and a buffet with steak, seafood and more. If you want to spend the day at the resort, organizers suggest wine tasting, strolling through the vineyards or pampering at the spa.

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 15

Cost, info: $85. Ages 21 and older only. Only service dogs permitted. (866) 204-5896, southcoastwinery.com/stomp

Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com at least four weeks before the event.