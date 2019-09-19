San Diego airport’s Baggage Nanny makes storing luggage easier

San Diego International Airport recently partnered with a new luggage service that lets travelers leave their bags to be stored off-site until they are ready to fly. While there are many baggage apps and services around, Baggage Nanny is the only one inside the airport, making it an easy one-stop option.

The company currently operates a kiosk in Terminal 1 and plans to open a second one soon in Terminal 2.

“At the airport, you walk to a kiosk, drop your bags and go,” says CEO and founder Crystal Browning.

Browning, who manages several vacation rental properties in the San Diego area, launched the company in January after realizing how many travelers needed a luggage solution while staying at Airbnbs or vacation rentals, which usually have strict check-in, check-out times. The airport kiosk opened in August.

Here’s how it works: Baggage Nanny will pick up your luggage at the airport or anywhere within a 15-mile radius. Bags are stored in a nearby temperature-controlled, secured warehouse until you schedule a return time and date. Prices start at $20 a bag. There’s no app involved (why create an extra step?, Browning says); you can book online, by phone or at the airport kiosks.

Many airports used to have storage lockers, but that all changed after 9/11. The threat of terrorist attacks led to airports removing lockers. Now services are stepping up to close the gap.

Browning says she hopes to expand to airports in Portland, Ore.; Nashville, Austin, Texas; New Orleans and Denver.

Los Angeles International Airport doesn’t host on-site storage services, but there are some nearby. LAX Luggage Storage at 8622 Bellanca Ave. will pick up and return your luggage to the airport. It costs $10 to $15 a bag per day plus $5 per piece for curbside service.

Also LAX 24/7 Locker Rentals gives you self-storage access to small and closet-sized lockers starting at $8 for two hours. It’s located near the airport at 8917 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Info: Baggage Nanny