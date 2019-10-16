Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Veterans Day deals: Military gets free tickets at Knott’s, discounts at Disneyland

GhostRider at Knott’s Berry Farm
The GhostRider wooden coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm.
(Knott’s Berry Farm)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Oct. 16, 2019
6 AM
Just in time for Veterans Day: Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park offers free admission to U.S. military members on selected dates in November and December.

The deal: Active, retired and veteran members of the military plus one guest can go to Knott’s for free (single-day tickets usually cost $49). You must show a valid military or veteran ID at the ticket booth.

When: Free admission is good from Nov. 3 to 21 and from Dec. 2 to 19.

More deals: The city of Buena Park’s website lists freebies and discounts in the area for military members on Veterans Day. For example, Porto’s Bakery and Cafe (7640 Beach Blvd.) will give military members a free box of pastries on Nov. 11.

Also, Disneyland offers military discounts for visits through Dec. 21: three-day tickets cost $178 and four-day tickets cost $198.

Info: Buena Park Exclusive Military Deals

Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
