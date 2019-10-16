Veterans Day deals: Military gets free tickets at Knott’s, discounts at Disneyland

Just in time for Veterans Day: Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park offers free admission to U.S. military members on selected dates in November and December.

The deal: Active, retired and veteran members of the military plus one guest can go to Knott’s for free (single-day tickets usually cost $49). You must show a valid military or veteran ID at the ticket booth.

When: Free admission is good from Nov. 3 to 21 and from Dec. 2 to 19.

More deals: The city of Buena Park’s website lists freebies and discounts in the area for military members on Veterans Day. For example, Porto’s Bakery and Cafe (7640 Beach Blvd.) will give military members a free box of pastries on Nov. 11.

Also, Disneyland offers military discounts for visits through Dec. 21: three-day tickets cost $178 and four-day tickets cost $198.

Info: Buena Park Exclusive Military Deals