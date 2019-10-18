Letters: More great places to eat in Hawaii

I read Rosemary McClure’s piece “A Big Island, a Small Check” [Oct. 13] and realized you’d already written one on Kauai. Here are some of my suggestions for Kauai.

She had some expensive spots on the list, but these places in Kapaa — Lava Lava Beach Club, Sam’s Ocean View and Oasis on the Beach — have some less expensive menu items too. Get to Oasis by 4 p.m. Wednesdays to get a seat for the Wednesday night show. Be prepared to hear the astounding ukulele performance by Aldrine Guerrero.

How could she omit Tip Top Motel, Bakery & Cafe in Lihue? It’s been there for more than 100 years.

She can’t leave out the Saddle Room in Waimea. Get a burger and a Bloody Mary.

Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ in Kapaa has the best barbecue on the island. It’s my favorite. Open mic night on Wednesdays will often leave you awestruck.

Don’t forget Kauai Beer Co. in Lihue and Koloa Fish Market in Poipu.

Chris Worley

Kapaa, Hawaii

Global Entry workaround

Regarding “A Global Entry Slowdown” [On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, Sept. 29]: In my experience the Customs and Border Protection staffing problems exacerbated by the ongoing border crisis have caused serious delays.

Closing the Los Angeles office has had a ripple effect on the entire Southern California application process. In August there were openings at several offices, yet by mid-September the first available appointment at Long Beach was April 14. Calexico, Calif., had an opening two months later. An option for expediting the interview process is open for returning international travelers, though it’s frustrating to find local offices closed or overwhelmed by the process.

My application was filed in April, conditionally approved in August, with a successful interview concluded in late September after a long day’s drive to Calexico and return home.

Sean Holland

Los Angeles

