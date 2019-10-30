A night dive, a ‘Secret Spice’ dinner and Day of the Dead events close to L.A.

Dance at the aquarium, take a book-themed ship tour, or celebrate the lives of passed loved ones on Día de Los Muertos at weekend events nearby.

Long Beach

Night Dive at the Aquarium of the Pacific means DJs, a Gloria Estefan tribute band and other performers entertaining among fish. Enjoy cocktails and food-truck bites while listening to mini talks about aquarium creatures and strolling through current exhibits.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Cost, info: $19.95. Ages 18 and older only. Only service dogs permitted. (562) 590-3100, bit.ly/LBnightdive

Los Angeles

Dozens of musical performers, hundreds of Aztec ritual dancers and an expected 40,000 guests will fill the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for its 20th Día de Los Muertos festival. Compete in contests for calaca costumes and ofrendas, or kick back with craft sessions and Mexican food as the celebrations continue until midnight.

When: Noon Nov. 2

Cost, info: $25, or free for children 8 and younger and seniors 65 and older before 4 p.m. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (323) 469-1181, ladayofthedead.com

Los Angeles

Join a procession of friendly skeletons, costumed kids and people in face paint from Mariachi Plaza to the 46th Día de Los Muertos Celebration at Self Help Graphics and Art, a nonprofit dedicated to the distribution of Chicano/a and Latinx art. In the lineup are a blessing ceremony, live music, art workshops, a marketplace and an art exhibition titled “Ancestral Lights.”

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 2

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (323) 881-6444, bit.ly/diacelebration

Long Beach

Author Patricia V. Davis’ metaphysical “Secret Spice Cafe” book trilogy takes place in a fictional restaurant aboard the Queen Mary. New and longtime fans are welcomed to a “Secret Spice Cafe” dinner and tour aboard the ship, which includes a three-course meal inspired by recipes from the books, a tour with character appearances and performances, and a reading by Davis from the final book. A part of proceeds benefit Long Beach’s new Billie Jean King Main Library.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 2

Cost, info: $129. For ages 15 and older. No dogs. (415) 306-3738, bit.ly/secretspiceQM

Fullerton

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center’s Día de Los Muertos Festival includes music and dance performances headlined by pianist Arturo Aquino, an exhibition of paintings by Heriberto Luna, and artist-led workshops on colorful sugar skulls and papel picado. You can also eat Mexican food and check out attendees’ submitted ofrendas honoring the dead.

When: Noon Nov. 3

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (714) 738-6595, bit.ly/muertosfestival