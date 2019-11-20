Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Travel

Even national park lodges offer Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales

The Inn at Death Valley
The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park.
(Xanterra Travel Collection)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Nov. 20, 2019
6 AM
Share

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may be the best time to book your next national park adventure. Xanterra, the concessionaire that operates many park lodges in the U.S., will offer discounts on rooms at the Grand Canyon, Death Valley, Yellowstone and Zion national parks.

Travel
How did Zion National Park become more popular than Yosemite or Yellowstone?
la-tr-zion-utah-009.JPG
Travel
How did Zion National Park become more popular than Yosemite or Yellowstone?
Now in its 100th year, the southern Utah park welcomes 4.3 million visitors annually. And that’s not easy.

The deal: You can save as much as 33% on hotel stays at Death Valley’s inn and ranch for stays between December and February. Without the discount, rooms at the inn in December start at $369, plus tax and fees, according to an online search.

Mosaic on a fountain at the Inn at Death Valley
A fountain at the Inn at Death Valley, where you can get a hefty discount on a winter visit.
(Xanterra Travel Collection)

You can save up to 30% at lodges in Yellowstone and Zion, and up to 40% at the Grand Canyon. These lodges are all inside their respective parks.

When: Reservations must be made between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Advertisement

Details: Sites outside parks also on sale include the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel (up to half off), the Grand Hotel outside the Grand Canyon (up to 30% off) and Cedar Creek Lodge outside Glacier National Park (up to 40% off).

Info: Find out more at Xanterra.

Travel
Newsletter
Get our weekly Escapes newsletter
Mary Forgione
Follow Us
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement