Gear that makes traveling more organized and less difficult

Get your hands on swank little travel journals with an attitude, a bodyguard for collared shirts in transit, a clamp-on device that lets your tablet or laptop monitor hold papers at eye level and, finally, an Ethernet adapter with a Lightning connector.

Write on

Fringe Studio makes classy-looking faux-leather travel journals — gilt-edged pages, posh cover linings, ribbon bookmark — with an attitude. Embossed in gold lettering on the cover of each 192-page journal is a title, such as “I came, I saw, I made it awkward,” “Hold on. Let me overthink this” and “People. Am I right?”

The 6½-by-4½-by-¾-inch journals have an internal expandable paper pocket on the back cover and a built-in loop with a sleek metallic-tone pen.

Cost, info: Travel journals cost $20 from the maker, but are available for less at many online retailers.

Neat shirt

The PackTidy Shirt and Tie Commuter Travel Organizer keeps shirts and ties crisp and uncrushed. (PackTidy)

No matter how carefully you fold your crisply ironed collared shirt in luggage or hang it in a suit bag, creases and wrinkles are inevitable — unless that shirt is safely ensconced in the PackTidy Shirt & Tie Commuter Travel Organizer.

Advertisement

The lightweight hard-shell zippered case is molded to hold and protect a single shirt and necktie from being crushed in transit. The 14-by-11-by-3-inch deep case comes with a folding board with printed illustrations for correct shirt folding.

Cost, info: PackTidy Shirt & Tie Commuter Travel Organizer costs about $25 at various retailers, including Amazon.

Laptop gallery

A NoteTower Monitor Mount lets you see documents at eye level. (NoteTower)

Your tablet or laptop can display more than what’s on its screen. Clip on a NoteTower Monitor Mount, and the sides and/or top of the monitor can hold documents in view as you work with them. The 9-inch-tall lightweight plastic mount clamps to the monitor edge using a padded spring clip.

Slide paper items into one or more of the eight flexible clips cut into the front of the mount, and you have a kind of vertical desktop. Slim top and bottom arm levers on the rear of the tower extend to provide steadying support for documents, photos and memos. With mounts (sold separately) on each side and/or the top of the monitor, you have a spacious mobile gallery you can stash intact in your computer bag.

Advertisement

Cost, info: NoteTower Monitor Mount costs about $20

Lightning strikes Ethernet

This high-quality Ethernet adapter from Belkin has a Lightning connector that lets you bypass Wi-Fi for your iPhone or lightning-port-equipped iPad. (Belkin)

You asked and we found. This is a high-quality Ethernet adapter with a Lightning connector, so your iPhone or Lightning-port-equipped iPad does not have to rely on shaky or nonexistent Wi-Fi. Enter Belkin’s Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector. If you have access to Ethernet, just connect your Ethernet cable (not included) to the adapter and connect the adapter’s built-in Lightning cable to your device’s Lightning port.

The adapter has an extra built-in Lightning port that also lets you plug in and charge your device. You’ll need to download the Belkin|Connect app from the Apple App Store to get firmware updates for the Belkin Ethernet + Power Adapter. I found the connection works best if you power off your device before plugging in the Belkin adapter, then power back on. You’re welcome.

Cost, info: Belkin Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector costs about $100

