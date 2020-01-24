Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Huge money- and time-saver: a $144 airfare to Everett, Wash., a SeaTac alternative

Paine Field
Fireplaces lend warmth to one waiting area of Paine Field airport in Everett, Wash.
(Paine Field)
By Catharine HammTravel Editor 
Jan. 24, 2020
5 AM
Here’s the problem if you’re flying into Seattle Airport and your destination is points north: traffic. Seattle’s traffic is worse than L.A.'s, according to INRIX, which studies congestion. If you’re headed to, say, Everett, about 42 miles north of SeaTac, it will take you an hour, maybe more, to drive.

Here’s the solution: Fly into Paine Field in Everett.

Here’s the best news: a round-trip fare on Alaska that’s as low as $144, including all taxes and fees.

That’s for Feb. 19-29. For March 3 to May 20, that fare climbs to $173, and you must buy your ticket by Feb. 10.

All fares are subject to availability, of course. The flights are nonstop, usually on regional jets.

Exterior Paine Field
The exterior of the Paine Field airport in Everett, Wash. It opened to commercial flights March 4, 2019.
(Paine Field)

But who wants to fly into some crummy regional airport? Of course you don’t, and if you fly into Paine Field, you won’t. The newly redone airport has a burnished Pacific Northwest decor, including fireplaces in a large waiting area. Windows look out onto the airfield.

If you’re not into decor, you’ll find electrical outlets at the seats in the gate area and high-speed internet.

Info: Alaska Airlines

Source: Airfarewatchdog

Catharine Hamm
Los Angeles Times Travel editor Catharine Hamm was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and has lived in Virginia, Honolulu, Manila, Kansas City, Mo., San Bernardino and Salinas. The Travel section has won nine Lowell Thomas awards during her tenure.
