Huge money- and time-saver: a $144 airfare to Everett, Wash., a SeaTac alternative

Here’s the problem if you’re flying into Seattle Airport and your destination is points north: traffic. Seattle’s traffic is worse than L.A.'s, according to INRIX, which studies congestion. If you’re headed to, say, Everett, about 42 miles north of SeaTac, it will take you an hour, maybe more, to drive.

Here’s the solution: Fly into Paine Field in Everett.

Here’s the best news: a round-trip fare on Alaska that’s as low as $144, including all taxes and fees.

That’s for Feb. 19-29. For March 3 to May 20, that fare climbs to $173, and you must buy your ticket by Feb. 10.

All fares are subject to availability, of course. The flights are nonstop, usually on regional jets.

The exterior of the Paine Field airport in Everett, Wash. It opened to commercial flights March 4, 2019. (Paine Field)

But who wants to fly into some crummy regional airport? Of course you don’t, and if you fly into Paine Field, you won’t. The newly redone airport has a burnished Pacific Northwest decor, including fireplaces in a large waiting area. Windows look out onto the airfield.

If you’re not into decor, you’ll find electrical outlets at the seats in the gate area and high-speed internet.



