DOT tells airlines to refund canceled flights, but don’t count on cash just yet

Airline passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed should receive refunds, the Department of Transportation said in a statement, but don’t count on your money back just yet.

The statement notes that that DOT will give airlines a chance to comply first.

In a statement Friday, the DOT noted that it had received “an increasing number of complaints and inquiries from ticket passengers … who describe having been denied refunds for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced thousands of flight cancellations as air travel has ground nearly to a halt. Available seats on Delta Airlines, for instance, dropped by more than 3 million from Jan. 20 to April 6, according to OAG, which tracks airline data.

Advertisement

The DOT order applies to U.S. and foreign airlines, the statement said.

But, the statement added, “DOT’s Aviation Enforcement Office will exercise its enforcement discretion and provide carriers with an opportunity to become compliant before taking further action.”

Brett Snyder, a former airline employee who founded the CrankyFlier site that focuses on airline issues, said in an email that the statement “seems like guidance but it isn’t actually an enforcement action.”

Passengers have recently encountered resistance from airlines when trying to get their money back for canceled flights. Some airlines insist that they will issue only a voucher, despite contracts of carriage that say otherwise.

Advertisement

Delta and United have extended the window of validity of that voucher to two years.

But critics have noted that holding the value of that ticket as a credit is tantamount to a loan to the airline. The airlines are to receive billions in grants and loans as part of the economic stimulus package.

Nine U.S. senators, including Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Edward Markey (D-Mass.), have written to the chief executives of major U.S. airlines requesting refunds, not vouchers.

Assistant travel editor Mary Forgione contributed to this report.