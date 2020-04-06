Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Travel

Disneyland won’t refund coronavirus tickets, but you can postpone

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened in January. Disneyland has been closed since March 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
April 6, 2020
11:03 AM
Share

If you bought tickets for a Disneyland visit on a date that coincides with closures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, don’t expect to get a refund. Instead, the Anaheim theme park is allowing ticket holders to postpone the date of their visit.

Disneyland has been closed since March 14, the longest time the park has been shut since it opened in 1955. Typically, tickets to Disneyland and/or California Adventure Park are nonrefundable and nontransferable. During the coronavirus-related closure, the theme park has issued additional ticket guidelines.

“Unused single-day tickets and wholly unused multi-day tickets are valid for a future visit through the end of their respective validity period,” the park’s website said.

Travel
A fantastic deal beckoned a family to Disney World. Was it too good to be true?
DisneyFinal.jpg
Travel
A fantastic deal beckoned a family to Disney World. Was it too good to be true?
Our Disney World trip was so close I could taste the character breakfast. But there was fine print.
Advertisement

The expiration date for Southern California Resident tickets will be extended by a day for each day the theme park is closed. Other rules apply to other ticket types and annual passes; check the website for details.

At the moment, ticket holders may postpone their visit to June 1 and beyond. However, that timeline could be pushed deeper into summer if stay-at-home orders have not been lifted. Blackout dates apply, depending on what ticket type you have.

Also, new ticket orders will not be shipped during the closure, the website says.

Business
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice
Magic Happens Parade at Disneyland Park.
Business
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice
Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts won’t reopen April 1 after all. The coronavirus closure has been extended, with no timeline for return.

Advertisement

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., which has been closed since March12, is extending any valid ticket from the date the closure ends until Dec. 15. If the ticket isn’t used by then, its value can be applied to the purchase of a future ticket.

Visitors who made reservations or have prepaid trips through June 30 at Disneyland Resort hotels and Walt Disney Travel Co. may receive a refund, cancel or change their reservation without paying a fee.

Info: Disneyland, (714) 781-4636

TravelCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get inspired to get away.

Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter from travel editor Catharine Hamm.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mary Forgione
Follow Us
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement