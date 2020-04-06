Disneyland won’t refund coronavirus tickets, but you can postpone

If you bought tickets for a Disneyland visit on a date that coincides with closures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, don’t expect to get a refund. Instead, the Anaheim theme park is allowing ticket holders to postpone the date of their visit.

Disneyland has been closed since March 14, the longest time the park has been shut since it opened in 1955. Typically, tickets to Disneyland and/or California Adventure Park are nonrefundable and nontransferable. During the coronavirus-related closure, the theme park has issued additional ticket guidelines.

“Unused single-day tickets and wholly unused multi-day tickets are valid for a future visit through the end of their respective validity period,” the park’s website said.

The expiration date for Southern California Resident tickets will be extended by a day for each day the theme park is closed. Other rules apply to other ticket types and annual passes; check the website for details.

At the moment, ticket holders may postpone their visit to June 1 and beyond. However, that timeline could be pushed deeper into summer if stay-at-home orders have not been lifted. Blackout dates apply, depending on what ticket type you have.

Also, new ticket orders will not be shipped during the closure, the website says.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., which has been closed since March12, is extending any valid ticket from the date the closure ends until Dec. 15. If the ticket isn’t used by then, its value can be applied to the purchase of a future ticket.

Visitors who made reservations or have prepaid trips through June 30 at Disneyland Resort hotels and Walt Disney Travel Co. may receive a refund, cancel or change their reservation without paying a fee.

Info: Disneyland, (714) 781-4636