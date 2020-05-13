Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Travel

Popular Angeles National Forest trails and campgrounds set to reopen

la-tr-forest-reopen
The trail to Timber Mountain in the Mt. Baldy area is one of the trails that will reopen Saturday.
(Mary Forgione / Los Angeles Times)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
May 13, 2020
7 AM
Share

The Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles on Saturday will reopen popular trails, trail heads, roads and campgrounds that have been shut since April 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic. New social distancing rules will be required when 23 trails, including those to Mt. Baldy and Mt. Wilson, and 19 roads reopen at the 700,000-acre site.

Hikers and other outdoor users are asked to wear masks, stay six feet apart and follow CDC guidelines that explain how to safely visit parks and recreation areas. Campers and picnickers should limit their group to “a family that lives together, not to extended families to come together,” forest spokesman Nathan Judy said Tuesday.

Travel
What’s open and closed this busy week: Beaches, parks and trails in Southern California
529724_ME_0423_CORONAVIRUS_BEACH_CLOSURES_GEM_008.jpg
Travel
What’s open and closed this busy week: Beaches, parks and trails in Southern California
As local, state and federal leaders look for the right mix of restrictions, rules keep changing

Judy emphasized that forest lands were reopened for recreational use, not to encourage people to gather in large groups for a picnic or party.

Advertisement

Parking lots, picnic areas and restrooms will open as well as Mt. Pacifico, Chilao, Manker Flat and Millard unreserved campgrounds. Seasonal campgrounds will remain closed. Also, fire restrictions for campers and picnickers are in place too.

The partial forest closures started April 4 and were originally supposed to last until April 30, but were extended through May 15.

Forest trails and roads were closed in portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District. The following will reopen Saturday:

  • Trail heads and trails at San Antonio Falls, Icehouse Canyon and North Devil’s Backbone, routes that lead to the top of 10,050-foot Mt. Baldy. In the same area, trails to Telegraph Peak, Timber Mountain, the Three Ts, Bighorn Peak and the Chapman Trail.
Travel
Time to smell the roses. Descanso Gardens to reopen, with new rules
la-tr-descanso-gardens-reopening
Travel
Time to smell the roses. Descanso Gardens to reopen, with new rules
The popular La Cañada Flintridge gardens will require advance reservations, masks and social distancing.
Advertisement

  • Trails to Millard Canyon, Mt. Wilson, Gabrielino Trail, Rim Trail, Valley Forge Trail, Sam Merrill Trail, San Gabriel Peak, El Prieto, Ontario Peak, Bear Canyon Loop Trail, Sunset Ridge and others in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles.
  • The Mt. Wilson Toll Road and fire roads to Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mt. Lowe, Gould Mesa, Arroyo Seco Road, Mt. Lukens Road and others.

Info: Angeles National Forest

TravelThings to DoCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get inspired to get away.

Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter from travel editor Catharine Hamm.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mary Forgione
Follow Us
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement