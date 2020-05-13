Popular Angeles National Forest trails and campgrounds set to reopen

The Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles on Saturday will reopen popular trails, trail heads, roads and campgrounds that have been shut since April 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic. New social distancing rules will be required when 23 trails, including those to Mt. Baldy and Mt. Wilson, and 19 roads reopen at the 700,000-acre site.

Hikers and other outdoor users are asked to wear masks, stay six feet apart and follow CDC guidelines that explain how to safely visit parks and recreation areas. Campers and picnickers should limit their group to “a family that lives together, not to extended families to come together,” forest spokesman Nathan Judy said Tuesday.

Judy emphasized that forest lands were reopened for recreational use, not to encourage people to gather in large groups for a picnic or party.

Parking lots, picnic areas and restrooms will open as well as Mt. Pacifico, Chilao, Manker Flat and Millard unreserved campgrounds. Seasonal campgrounds will remain closed. Also, fire restrictions for campers and picnickers are in place too.

The partial forest closures started April 4 and were originally supposed to last until April 30, but were extended through May 15.

Forest trails and roads were closed in portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District. The following will reopen Saturday:

Trail heads and trails at San Antonio Falls, Icehouse Canyon and North Devil’s Backbone, routes that lead to the top of 10,050-foot Mt. Baldy. In the same area, trails to Telegraph Peak, Timber Mountain, the Three Ts, Bighorn Peak and the Chapman Trail.

Trails to Millard Canyon, Mt. Wilson, Gabrielino Trail, Rim Trail, Valley Forge Trail, Sam Merrill Trail, San Gabriel Peak, El Prieto, Ontario Peak, Bear Canyon Loop Trail, Sunset Ridge and others in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles.

The Mt. Wilson Toll Road and fire roads to Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mt. Lowe, Gould Mesa, Arroyo Seco Road, Mt. Lukens Road and others.

Info: Angeles National Forest