SoCal boating report: Marinas open. Ferries and whale watching not quite yet

Southern California marinas are gearing up for the busy Memorial Day weekend as recreational boaters look for rays and relaxation. Launch ramps and docks are open, with COVID safeguards requiring social distancing, masks and limited group sizes.

Whether the weekend will see a flotilla of fun-seekers remains to be seen, though roomy harbors and open oceans are likely to spread the action. Lake Havasu, Ariz., has seen stir-crazy boaters jam facilities and wait in lines of up to 70 cars to launch.

Weekend forecasts for the Southern California coast call for mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low 70s.

That is sure to draw kayakers and paddleboarders, who are welcome in harbor areas and in the wet zones of beaches.

Rental companies have yet to reopen in many locations, in an effort to keep down beach congestion.

Yacht charters are open, though, and operating under COVID-19 restrictions that cut the number of charter guests per vessel from 13 to 10.

Patrick Curley, chief executive of Yachtlife.com, a boat-sharing service, said his company is scheduling vessels with two crew members (captain and first mate) and 10 guests.

Owners working with Yachtlife.com are advising crews to do a deep cleaning of each vessel after any use, and guests can ask crew to wear a mask and gloves during their trip.

Otherwise, it’s business as usual for boaters in Marina del Rey, with its astounding 4,600 slips and fuel facilities in full operation. The boat launch at 13477 Fiji Way is open, with social-distancing precautions in place. Masks are required at ramps and on docks when other boaters are present. Once on the water, boaters are not required to wear masks.

In Long Beach, marinas are also open, as are rentals for kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and electric boats, with social-distancing protocols in place.

“Our waterways remain open and can be accessed by utilizing the Davies Harbor and South Shore launch ramps,” according to an email from the city.

Face coverings are required when in close contact with people but are not required while engaging in physically distanced exercise.

Ventura Harbor is open to boaters who have slips, said harbormaster John Higgins. Masks are not required, but boaters are asked to follow social-distancing guidelines. The launch ramp is open.

Ventura’s charter fishing, ferries, electric boat and kayak rentals are closed, and no fishing is allowed at the public launch ramp.

Higgins said boaters should be aware of recent small-craft advisories for strong winds near the Channel Islands. The latest National Weather Service reports for all of Southern California can be found at weather.gov/lox/marine.

Spot checks of ferry services and whale-watching excursions show they have yet to resume, though some hope the state will give them the green light later this week.

Catalina Express, one of the primary services to Avalon, is operating with reduced staff and ferrying only essential personnel back and forth to the island, out of its Long Beach terminal.

Farther south, most Orange County marinas are planning on being in full swing this weekend.

Huntington Harbour Marina, with 171 slips, is open for business as usual.

The Marina at Dana Point is open, including guest slips. Call ​(949) 496-6137​ for information and reservations. Parking lots are open to boaters only.

Embarcadero at Dana Point is open, including the launch ramp. Info: (949) 496-6177. Check the Dana Point fuel dock website for the latest info on COVID-19 procedures.

Anchors aweigh, my friends.

National Safe Boating Week, which runs through Friday, kicks off the summer season.

In that spirit, many boater advocacy groups are offering safety and refresher courses.

Among the options available to novice boaters, SailTime, a sailing and powerboat-sharing service, is offering a “Sail Safe” campaign to encourage boaters to take appropriate safety measures.

Meanwhile, the National Safe Boating Council offers these safety tips for boating and social distancing. guidelines:

Leave an itinerary with a friend or family member.

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Limit passengers to your immediate household.

Don’t tie up to other boaters or pull up onto a beach next to someone else.