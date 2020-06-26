Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Travel

Seeking a swim? These Southern California pools are open

The Lounge Pool at Glen Ivy Hot Springs is one of 19 pools at the spa in Corona.
The Lounge Pool at Glen Ivy Hot Springs is one of 19 pools at the spa in Corona. Guests are asked to physically distance from others when swimming.
(Glen Ivy Hot Springs)
By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
June 26, 2020
7 AM
If you’re aching to swim, your easiest option now is the ocean.

Beyond that, some classic Southern California hotel pools and a handful of public aquatic centers have opened. Several are listed below.

Many water parks and public pools (including all Los Angeles city pools) remain closed, as state and county officials gradually adjust their pandemic guidance.

Facilities that are now open or soon will be include:

In Riverside County, Corona’s Glen Ivy Hot Springs opened June 22. Reservations required.

In Orange County, Irvine’s William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center reopened June 15 with lap swimming and water-walking offered by reservation only. Irvine’s Northwood Aquatics Center also reopened June 15 with reduced capacity and programming.

Irvine’s William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center reopened June 15 with lap swimming and water-walking, by reservation only.
(City of Irvine)

In Aliso Viejo, the Aliso Viejo Aquatic Center opened June 13, limited to half capacity. Spa, lockers and showers remain closed. The day-use fee is $6 for adult residents, $8 for nonresidents.

In Laguna Beach, the Montage Laguna Beach Hotel’s large seaside Mosaic Pool is open. The spa remains closed. (Room rates can exceed $1,000 per night.)

In San Diego County, the Hotel del Coronado reopens June 26, but its main pool, fitness center and spa will remain closed until at least July 19.

In Ventura County, the Ventura Aquatic Center will open June 29 for modified lap swimming.

The do-it-yourself option: Target, Walmart and similar stores offer inflatable pools for as little as $30 (for a child’s small pool) to $700 (for an inflatable hot tub).

Wherever you swim, health officials urge you keep at least six feet from people outside of your household, wear a mask when not in the water and avoid high-contact surfaces.

Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

