First snow falls in Sierra as skiers, boarders and resorts gear up

The season’s first big snowfall has dusted California winter resorts with powder — more than a foot in some places — with slopes due to open in coming days and weeks.

At Mammoth Mountain, tentatively due to open Saturday, “winter came in with a bang over the weekend, dropping a foot of fresh snow,” spokesman Tim LeRoy said. However, LeRoy noted, “because of social distancing requirements, it’ll take more snow than usual to open the mountain early season.”

In the San Bernardino Mountains, Snow Valley Mountain Resort reported 10 to 12 inches of snow between Saturday and Sunday mornings. As soon as the humidity drops, a spokesman said, the resort will resume snowmaking. So far, it hasn’t set an opening date.

Nearby at Big Bear Mountain Resort‘s Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, 12 to 18 inches of fresh snow fell and the resort said to expect an opening day announcement soon.

The National Weather Service reported 10 inches of new snow at Big Bear City, 12 inches at Green Valley Lake and Lake Arrowhead and 6 to 8 inches at Running Springs.

In the Lake Tahoe area at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, management reported up to 9 inches of snow over Saturday night. Encouraged by low temperatures, management also started snowmaking on the upper mountain at Squaw Valley. Those resorts tentatively plan to open for the season Nov. 25.