Travel

How to spend the holiday season in Southern California

Illustration of California with a wreath
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)
By Times Staff
You’re not planning on traveling for the holidays. You might miss out on time with friends, family and some nostalgia, but there are still things you can do if you’re staying close to home in Southern California. If you know someone who is traveling, make sure they spend time with our guide. And if you’re not in Southern California, we have a few ideas of how to spend your time.

There are 11 stories.

