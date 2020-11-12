How to spend the holiday season in Southern California
There are 11 stories.
‘Elf on a Shelf’ drive-through and 7 other IRL things to do in L.A. this weekend
Get out of the house with ‘The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey’ and Pacific Opera Project’s drive-in riff on Mozart, ‘Covid fan Tutte.’
The annual Candy Cane Lane event in El Segundo has been canceled, while others have adapted with social distancing measures.
Yes, you can celebrate Thanksgiving (and the other big holidays), but you’ve got to be smart about it. We’re here to help.
State health officials have released new guidelines for socializing that prohibit gatherings among more than three households.
As families decide if and how to celebrate the upcoming holidays, the agency weighs in.
You can escape reality for a night or two at these delightful digs — they’re also super spots to stash the relatives when they visit for the holidays.
The age of social distancing is surprisingly social. Party ideas, pointers and more to make your next Zoom your best yet.
A complete guide to dining in Los Angeles from L.A. Times Food.
Pandemic or not, Griffith Park takes you to L.A.'s urban edge and plunges you into what remains of our wilder side. Let this mini-guide send you on your way.
These walking routes will help you explore the city and keep you fit.
We’ve missed a lot being cooped up. These day trips, from the beaches to the desert to the valleys, will get you out there again.