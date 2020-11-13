What to know if you really need to take an Uber, Lyft or taxi
Drivers for taxi companies and rideshare businesses such as Uber and Lyft are allowed to operate during the pandemic. But experts urge travelers to avoid them.
- The city of Los Angeles says: “You should avoid being in a vehicle with many other people, especially those who live outside of your household.”
More on traveling this season
If you do use a rideshare service or taxi, experts say to make sure the driver is masked. Passengers should sit in the backseat and, if weather permits, open at least one window.
- The CDC advises passengers to avoid touching “the door frame and handles, windows, and other vehicle parts. When you must touch these surfaces, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol as soon as possible afterwards.” The CDC says passengers should not accept offers of free water bottles, should use touchless payment when possible and wash hands upon arrival.
- Lyft has offered its drivers partitions to place between drivers and passengers; Uber is stocking vehicles with wipes. Passengers should use them to wipe down seat belt buckles, door handles, window buttons and other high-touch areas.
- Uber, which has a “No mask. No ride.” policy for drivers and passengers, has more pandemic safety on its website. Lyft has the same and forbids drivers from letting passengers sit in front.
