What is your favorite California experience?

By Leslie CoryAudience Engagement Editor 
This is part of “California 101,” our guide to the best experiences across the state.

After checking out the L.A. Times’ guide to the 101 best California experiences, did you find yourself wondering, but what about this activity or that spot? If so, we want to hear from you.

What California experience is at the top of your list? What makes it special? How would you describe it to friends? What are your favorite memories of it? Share your thoughts below and we may publish your response in an upcoming story.

Leslie Cory

Leslie Cory is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times’ Features sections. She previously worked at Solutions Journalism Network and KUOW, Seattle’s NPR news station. Before that, she was the senior editor of Opinion and director of community engagement at the Hartford Courant. She was born and raised in the Central Valley of California and is a graduate of UC Davis and UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism.

