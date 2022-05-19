What is your favorite California experience?

This is part of “California 101,” our guide to the best experiences across the state.

After checking out the L.A. Times’ guide to the 101 best California experiences, did you find yourself wondering, but what about this activity or that spot? If so, we want to hear from you.

What California experience is at the top of your list? What makes it special? How would you describe it to friends? What are your favorite memories of it? Share your thoughts below and we may publish your response in an upcoming story.