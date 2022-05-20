Download the checklist of the 101 best California experiences

This is part of “California 101,” our guide to the best experiences across the state.

Now that you’ve studied the California 101 list, it’s time to come up with a plan. Where will you make it to this summer? Will you hit up the multitude of museums, wander the stalls of the farmers markets or immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural plazas? Or maybe you’ll make it your mission to visit every spot on the list. If you do, please tell us all about it, you overachiever, you.

No matter your style, to help you keep track of your jaunts throughout the state, we’ve created a PDF checklist of the 101 best California experiences. (There’s a black and white version too.) Download it, print it out and take it with you as you make your way through the list. And share your progress and travel stories with us on Instagram. We can’t wait to see all the places you go.

Happy exploring!

