Travel

We’ve got merch! Check out L.A. Times’ new ‘California Collection’

A collage of models wearing apparel from L.A. Times' new California Collection
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Michelle WooWest Coast Experiences Editor 
Illustrations by 
Grace Danico
Share

Sure, California is vast, fragmented and hard to define. But live here long enough and you’ll know it has an undeniably distinct vibe.

It’s time we embrace it, own it, wear it on our sleeve (figuratively and literally).

To pair with the L.A. Times list of 101 best California experiences, we’ve launched a collection of merch: T-shirts, joggers, hats, tote bags, water bottles and other items created to celebrate life on the West Coast. The full California Collection is available now at Shop L.A. Times.

A man and two women wearing branded clothing stand in front of a wall featuring street art.
The California Collection features 19 pieces, including sweatshirts, joggers, tote bags, bucket hats, long-sleeve tees, water bottles and playing cards.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Text says "California 101"

“We were inspired by the list of quintessential California experiences and hope these pieces bring the same sense of fun and joy that our guide will,” says Jessica de Jesus, deputy design director at The Times. “We worked with L.A.-based illustrator and artist Grace Danico to create a collection featuring characters and lettering that exude a whimsical California cool.”

“West Coast Weekend,” “California Person” and “Love, California” are emblazoned across the items. There’s also a sweatshirt featuring poppies, the state flower, behind the Los Angeles Times logo.

A white sweatshirt with the Los Angeles Times logo on poppies.
Special-edition crewneck, $70, at Shop L.A. Times.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

You can sport the merch while working your way through the 101 best California experiences checklist. And if you want a print copy of the special issue, you can get one here.

A model in a bucket hat, dark jogging pants and a sweatshirt leans against a tree.
The California Collection features the “West Coast Weekend” bucket hat, $40; crewneck sweatshirt, $70; and joggers, $55.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

This collection was brought to life by Los Angeles Times commerce director Samantha Smith, commerce coordinator Kailen Locke, creative director Amy King, design director Taylor Le and deputy design director Jessica de Jesus. In the photos above, the clothes are modeled by Allison Hong, Elsie Ramos and Micah Fluellen from the Los Angeles Times art department and captured by staff photographer Mariah Tauger. Check out behind-the-scenes content from the photo shoot at @latimesstore on Instagram and TikTok.

TravelLifestyleFashion
Michelle Woo

Michelle Woo is the West Coast experiences editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a senior editor at Medium, the parenting editor at Lifehacker and a staff writer at OC Weekly. She is the author of “Horizontal Parenting: How to Entertain Your Kid While Lying Down.”

More from the California 101