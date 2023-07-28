How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Chris Appleton

In Sunday Funday , L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends.

Even if you’ve never heard of Chris Appleton , you’ve definitely seen his work.

As a celebrity hair artist, he’s styled the locks of stars including JLo, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, and is known for creating iconic looks and prepping celebrities for high-profile events like the Met Gala and the Super Bowl. He’s also Kim Kardashian’s go-to stylist and confidant, and a lifestyle contributor on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“I’m fortunate enough to work in some really fun experiences and circumstances where you get to see a slightly different side to life,” Appleton said when we spoke, just hours after he returned to Los Angeles from his 40th birthday trip to Turks and Caicos.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Though Appleton is from Leicester, England, he currently lives in the Hollywood Hills, where he spends time with his daughter, Kitty-blu ; his son, Billy ; his puppy, Dash ; and his new husband, actor Lukas Gage . (Kardashian officiated Gage and Appleton’s wedding, where Shania Twain did a live rendition of “You’re Still the One.”)

“I know for many, Sunday is the day of rest,” Appleton said. “But usually, for me, it’s the day of catch up. I like to catch up on myself and get my feet feeling like they’re on the ground.”

8 a.m. Grab a coffee with Dash

Advertisement

The first thing I’ll do is get Dash — my 6-month-old Husky — out. I’ll chuck on slob clothes — a track suit and some Birkenstocks — and go off to Blue Bottle and get a coffee. I like to get up early while everywhere is quiet. Me and Dash sit outside the coffee shop. I have a coffee and avocado toast, and I get him some treats. And I usually do a little bit of training with him, because he’s a puppy.

8:30 a.m. Meditate at the dog park

From there, I’ll go straight to the dog park. It’s a big dog park where I love to just people-watch. He’ll run around, do a few little commands and go make friends. I love watching the world go by in a very organic, simple way. I’m usually there for like 45 minutes to get all of his energy out. And whilst he’s running around, and I’m doing some people-watching, I usually do a meditation. I like listening to Aditi , in particular, from the Peloton meditation app. So I usually have my headphones in and just let the world run by. I feel like I’m watching a movie.

9:15 a.m. Eat a quick breakfast

After that, I usually pop by [upscale L.A.-based supermarket chain] Erewhon for some breakfast. I like to go to the hot bar because it’s easy and convenient. And I’ll get some food, usually just a healthy breakfast [though I’m] always tempted to go in and get the French toast. But I usually try to repent for my sins of having a busy week and keep it healthy by clean eating.

10 a.m. Head to the gym

Sundays are usually the best workout day for me, because it’s the day that I’m not stuck to my phone. During the week, I’m always picking up a call, answering a text. There’s a deadline, or a post that needs to be done or someone who needs responding to — it’s a bit difficult to switch off. I usually take Dash with me, so he’ll settle in. He’s got all his energy out, so he’s a good boy.

Advertisement

12:30 p.m. Hike through Malibu

I love to go to Malibu. There’s a beautiful hike that I discovered during [the pandemic]. Sometimes when you look out [from the hills] you could almost think you’re in the back set from “Jurassic Park,” or Hawaii. There are some really beautiful places. I love to feel the air on my face and catch up with myself.

2:15 p.m. Lunch with a friend

[Farm-to-table restaurant] Malibu Farm is this beautiful, cute little place where you can sit by the sea. One of my favorite sounds to listen to — whether I’m going to fall asleep or just relaxing — is the sound of water. So I love listening to the waves. And I’ll usually just grab some lunch with a friend or family member or my partner to catch up on the week. I try not [to] talk too much about the office. I try to keep it more about how everyone is, how’s everyone feeling. You know, the real stuff where you check in with each other and have those belly-laughing moments that are just good for your soul.

4:30 p.m. Stop at home to relax

Usually I’ll drive back home and it will be nice to put my feet up for a little bit on the sofa. I wish I could say I’m a Netflix and chill kind of guy, but I really have to force myself to do stuff like that. I start off with the best intentions, and I’ll put on a show, but quite honestly, I usually end up picking up my phone and catching up with everything I’ve been missing out on, because even on a Sunday, there’s things to catch up on. Maybe have a quick look at social media or whatever.

6 p.m. Catch a movie outside

I like to try and catch a movie at Hollywood Forever Cemetery and do a movie picnic. I really like a good old movie afternoon, sitting in a beanbag, being outside. I’m a real sucker for a romantic comedy, like something old school. “Notting Hill” is one of my favorites. Everyone deserves love, and I’m a sucker for something like that. Or, in contrast, I like a horror film, but I’m really bad and I just scream. Everyone loves watching them with me, because I’m such a jumper.

8 p.m. Dine al fresco with the kids

I like to eat outside, whether it’s doing a barbecue or taking food with me and having a picnic. If I’m cooking myself, it will usually be fish. I know it sounds generic, but I always go for salmon, rice, veg, corn and a nice salad.

My son goes to university, so I’ll catch up with him, or Kitty, my daughter, I’ll catch up with her week of work. Dash will be running around, so we’re usually just making sure he’s not peeing all over the house. And we’ll just sit around the table and catch up with each other. I do something where we go around the table and we ask each other a question. We’ll say what we’re grateful for about ourselves that day — like something we’re grateful that we did, which is sometimes the hardest one to do — and then also go around the table and say what you’re grateful for about the other person. It’s a really good exercise to get everyone to feel grounded and appreciated.

9:30 p.m. Do some self-care (and order some froyo)

I like doing little spa nights. So maybe around 9, I’ll get a massage or do a massage at home. Maybe do another meditation or a face mask — something good for the body. Something relaxing to ease myself into a nighttime routine so I can go to bed feeling relaxed and chill. I’ll honestly probably order some frozen yogurt, or the healthiest kind of ice cream I can get. I want to treat myself in the least regretful way.