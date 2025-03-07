How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Adam Devine

Adam Devine (“Workaholics,” “Pitch Perfect”), who reprises his role as youth pastor Kelvin Gemstone on the HBO televangelist comedy “The Righteous Gemstones” for a fourth and final season that begins airing (and streaming on Max) Sunday, won’t share many details about how the Danny McBride–created series ends, besides that it goes out big. “It ends with a bang,” Devine said in a recent interview with The Times. “And I think people are really going to love it.”

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. More from Sunday Funday

He’s far less reticent when it comes to talking about things like the basketball-themed birthday party in the works for his son (he and wife Chloe Bridges welcomed their first child in February 2024), which “Gemstones” co-star would make the best weekend wingman in the City of Angels (“Obviously it’s going to have to be Danny,” he said. “Danny knows how to have a good time”) and his ideal Sunday itinerary in L.A., which starts with table pancakes and ends with a scroll through whatever garbage his Instagram algorithm is serving up.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

9 a.m.: Snap into some table pancakes at Blu Jam Cafe

I would take a leisurely morning, get up, do my stretches — really limber myself up for the big day that I’m about to have — and then we’re hitting the town. I think I’d probably go to the Blu Jam Cafe on Melrose [Avenue]. It’s this cute little spot, and there’s usually a line, especially on Sundays. But you can walk up and down Melrose and do some shopping while you wait for your table. I try to eat a little healthy, so I always get the protein scramble. But then I’m a naughty boy and I’ll order blueberry pancakes for the table as well so everyone can have a pancake. But most of the time it’s just me and my wife, so it’s basically a stack of pancakes for the two of us, which is a perfect scenario. Maybe I’ll have a mimosa or two.

10:30 a.m.: Grab some hot nuts at the Original Farmers Market

Then I love going to the Original Farmers Market and just walking around. When I first got to L.A. [from Iowa at 18], I didn’t know what to do or where to go, and people said just go to the Grove and walk around. And that’s how I found the Farmers Market. I thought I’d discovered this hidden jewel and was like, “Does anyone know about this place?” Then I walked in, and yeah, people know about this place. I love all the little old little stands. I like getting habanero pistachios [from the Magic Nut & Candy Co.] so I’ll do that and then walk around with my hot nuts.

Advertisement

I had my first-ever celebrity spotting here. He was the limo driver in the movie “Blank Check,” and he was at that tiny little bar in the middle [Bar 326] drinking a beer. I don’t even know the guy’s name, but it floored me to see someone that I’d seen in the movies. I wanted to sit next to him and order a beer, but I was only 18 years old, so I couldn’t do that. So I was just eating hot nuts from afar staring at the limo driver from “Blank Check,” and he could have been George Clooney to me.

Noon: Make for a matinee at the Grove

I’d [hang at the Farmers Market] for maybe an hour or so and then catch a matinee at [AMC the Grove 14]. Even though it’s a big theater chain. I love the Grove, and I love that theater. It’s one of those places where my wife and I have been going for years, and it was one of the first movie theaters I went to when I first came to L.A. — that and the ArcLight, RIP. The last movie I saw [at the Grove] was “Gladiator II.”

3 p.m.: Enjoy a date with Ms. Pac-Man

Then I might go to Barcade in Highland Park. It’s sort of for my generation — the older millennials — who actually did go to arcades in the malls. Now we get to play all these old arcade games we remember from our childhood and have a couple beers while we do it. Embarrassingly, [the game I’m really good at] is “Ms. Pac-Man.” It’s the nerdiest game to play, but I’ll go and spend 50 cents and play for an hour. And all my friends are like, “Do you want to do something else or go anywhere else?” And I’m like, “I’m good right here.” In fact, I’m such a dork about “Ms. Pac-Man” that I have a tabletop version at my house, but when I go to Barcade I’ll still play. Don’t tell my wife, but Ms. Pac-Man is my mistress.

5 p.m.: Dip into a French dip

Then I probably would go to Philippe the Original downtown. The straight [classic beef] French dip and the potato salad are my one-two punch. I get such a kick out of seeing the guys who have worked there for 40 years. It just goes to show how good they are to their people [and] what a good work environment it must be. They’ve worked at the same place for 40 years and they can still find happiness doing the same job they’ve done forever. It always just puts a smile on my face.

7 p.m.: Catch a Clippers game

I’d either stick around downtown — maybe there would be a Dodger game going on — or make the long drive over to the Intuit Dome and catch a Los Angeles Clippers game. Their stadium is really impressive; I’ve been four or five times already this season, and you just walk in and [the cameras] scan your face. Then you can go to the little store and you just grab a popcorn and a soda and walk right out. And it scans your face [and charges your credit card]. At first I was like, “Oh, my God! I am so famous that they recognized me!” And then I realized my face was up on the screen. And [the biometric ticketing and concessions] allows you to spend more time in your seat watching the game.

This is a Lakers town, and I know that. But I bet on the Clippers maybe 15 years ago now, and I’m still riding with them. And I’ll ride with them forever. I had season tickets for about eight years, and I loved it. But then I just was out of town so much working that I couldn’t end up going to so many games. My [favorite] Clipper of all time would have to be Blake Griffin. When he joined, it turned the Clippers from a garbage basketball team into the Lob City days, which were the most fun. It was Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, and it was suddenly a show. And it was a better show than what the Lakers were doing at that time, so it was exciting to be a Clippers fan. Now we have Kawhi [Leonard] and James Harden, and it’s a different type of show. And, honestly, it might be better basketball. But I miss those lobs.

Advertisement

9:30 p.m.: End the night where the career began

I think I would probably try to end my night at the Hollywood Improv comedy club. That was my first job when I moved to L.A. when I was just a kid. I would answer phones during the day, and at night, I would be the door guy. When I left — because my comedy and acting career was taking off — they told me I had been the worst door guy in what was then their 35-year history. I was 20, but I looked like I was 15. And my voice hadn’t dropped yet. Anytime there were hecklers or someone was drunk and rowdy, instead of telling them to leave, I would have to go get someone else to tell them to leave.

But working there really was my big break because I got to see the best comedians in the world every night. And then the manager, Reeta Piazza, told me I should start carrying a change of outfits in case a comic didn’t show. I did, and when a comic was running late, they’d ask me if I could kill five or 10 minutes. Eventually I started to kind of garner attention, and I got [invited to become one of the New Faces of Comedy at] the Montreal Comedy Festival because they’d seen me there. And then I got the attention of Comedy Central, which led to me getting my show “Workaholics.”

[Before that,] we might try to squeeze in some sushi at Yamashiro. As kitschy as it is, it’s got great views of the city, and the sushi is pretty good as well.

11 p.m.: Surf the Instagram algorithm

I wish I would say that I just crack open the L.A. Times and get my news in or do anything useful [before bedtime], but I probably would just stare at Instagram and watch my algorithm feed me more garbage. [It’s] a little embarrassing [because] it’s all either babies giving their dads a little side eye or teenagers trying to fight their teachers, because my algorithm is all over the place.