Have guests in town? Here are 22 essential L.A. spots for every tourist

The Griffith Observatory is one of the first things people will mention when someone asks, “What’s something I have to see on my trip to L.A.?” To my immense shame, I had never been there until recently. I am glad to have corrected that oversight, and thrilled to corroborate the generations of Angelenos who’ve said, “You absolutely have to see the Griffith Observatory.”Nestled into the Hollywood Hills, the Griffith Observatory has soaring views of the entire city, including the Hollywood sign and downtown. After you’ve taken in the splendor, there’s a ton more to do.The Observatory was built as a destination for public astronomy. There are several small permanent exhibits, including ones on California’s history as an epicenter of astronomy; the history of astronomical observing devices; and a working Tesla coil demonstrated at posted intervals throughout the day. You can watch a real Foucault pendulum in motion and cheer with the crowd when the 240-pound brass ball, suspended 40 feet from the ceiling, knocks over a tiny block every few minutes as the Earth turns beneath you.If you want to see a show, arrive early: Attendees are asked to line up outside the planetarium 20 minutes prior to showtime. The shows last about 35 minutes. Kids under the age of 5 get free admission to planetarium shows but are only allowed at the first showing of the day.The Observatory is free. Tickets to the shows at the Samuel OschinPlanetarium cost extra: $10 for adults age 13 and older; $8 for seniors, students and teachers; $6 for children age 5 to 12.The Griffith Observatory is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed on Mondays.Leave extra time to sort out parking. There is a small lot all the way at the top of the winding road through Griffith Park that leads to the Observatory. It was already completely full within 30 minutes of opening on a random weekday in January. There are metered spots along the winding uphill road. For both the lot and meters, you have to pay $10 per hour ahead of time and display the receipt on your dashboard. There is free parking by the Greek Theatre, but it’s a milelong uphill trek to get from there to the Observatory, and that lot is closed after 1 p.m. on concert days . There is also a public bus that drops you off at the Observatory (50 cents for adults, free for kids).The Observatory is inside Griffith Park. Despite its complicated namesake there’s a lot to do while you’re there , including hiking, a carousel, steam-powered trains and the L.A. Zoo. Just don’t forget to re-up your meter.