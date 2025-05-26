Raise the Bar: Wedding Drink Trends That Go Beyond the Expected

Crafting a thoughtfully curated wedding drink menu is an easy way to create a lasting impression at your wedding celebration. The days of simply offering wine and beer are long gone.

From creative cocktail bars, custom beverage experiences and elevated zero proof drink options, the latest wedding drink trends are all about creating one-of-a-kind and inclusive drinking experiences.

To help you conceptualize your unique beverage program, we contacted ten wedding experts and mixologists to discover the latest wedding drink trends.

Sophisticated Non-Alcoholic Wedding Drinks

One interesting and inclusive trend is the rise of sophisticated zero-proof cocktails at weddings.

“It’s no longer an afterthought and, thankfully, sober guests aren’t limited to Shirley Temples. They can now enjoy drinks that are just as beautifully presented and carefully crafted as their alcoholic counterparts, blending fresh ingredients and not skimping on garnish and rimming, presented in glassware that complements the beverage,” declares Brittny Drye, wedding expert and editor-in-chief of Love Inc. Magazine . “With so many opting the alcohol-free route, a good rule of thumb is that at least 20-30% of your drink menu be dedicated to non-alcoholic options.”

(Punjabi Mango by Roots | Courtesy Roots Indian Bistro)

With an increasing number of sober guests, couples are crafting their beverage menu to include delicious alcohol-free connections.

“Sophisticated zero-proof cocktails have become essential on modern wedding menus, reflecting a shift toward inclusivity and intentional hospitality. The result is a curated mocktail experience that allows all guests—regardless of their drinking preferences—to feel equally celebrated and engaged in the festivities,” adds Kelli Sturges, director of guest experiences and programming at The Sanctuary Beach Resort .

Interactive Beverage Stations

A wedding bar that involves guest interaction and surprise elements is sure to stand out.

“One trend that comes to mind is our custom interactive beverage station—the Smoke Show, featuring a smoke gun and a smoking machine,” remarks Meg Walker, executive chef and president of MBM Hospitality . “Watching the bartender add a unique component that guests don’t regularly see adds an exciting element to your wedding beverage offering, easily adding buzz and deliciousness to your drinks menu.”

Perry Lau, assistant director of hospitality at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center , Los Angeles, adds: “We offer a Build-Your-Own Shochu Bar, which invites guests to explore a curated selection of shochu paired with seasonal, house-crafted fruit purees, traditional Japanese mixers such as sencha, oolong, and hot water alongside modern interpretations like matcha, yuzu, and shiso.”

(Photo by Lensy Michelle Photography)

Personalized Cocktails and Couple-Inspired Themes

Being creative and using drinks to tell people about who you are as a couple is one of the most popular trends for 2025.

“Couples in 2025 want every detail to be intentional and tell a story about who they are and where they come from. So naturally, a cocktail menu will reflect that. Our signature cocktails like the ‘Punjabi Mango’ with yogurt and coconut rum or the ‘Chai Ishq’ show how beverages can blend traditions and identities in unexpected ways. The most memorable drinks always have fun, unique twists that reveal something about the couple’s personalities,” states Anmoldeep Khinda, owner of Roots Indian Bistro .

A themed bar is a great approach to showcase your personality as a couple.

Maria Soriano, director of events and style at Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo adds: “A couple recently created a one-of-a-kind tequila and mezcal bar for their welcome party, using regional spirits from Jalisco and Oaxaca, and curated themed cocktails representative to the destination such as custom margaritas and palomas.”

(Photo by Albany Katz | Courtesy Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo)

Custom Wedding Beers for Craft-Loving Couples

Brides and grooms have embraced signature cocktails for years, but now they are serving custom-crafted beer at their wedding festivities.

“San Diego is the ‘Capital of Craft,’ so beer-loving couples can level up their wedding beverages by brewing their beer at Ballast Point Brewing Company. The couple can create their custom beer that represents their personalities and taste preferences and serve it at the reception. As a bonus, we offer customized growlers to fill with their commemorative brew as a take-home gift for guests,” remarks Emily Goldman, director of sales and events for RMD Group .

Photographer Lensy Michelle , adds: “A couple in Maine had custom-printed beer cans they gave out during their ceremony. True to their personalities, they ditched the formalities—serving their custom beer, ‘Hoppily Ever After,’ and replacing the traditional ‘grand entrance into cocktail hour’ with a Lobster Launcher tournament that had everyone laughing and cheering.”

(Photo by Lensy Michelle Photography)

Hyper-Local Ingredients and Sustainable Wedding Cocktails

Beverage programs are increasingly embracing hyper-local ingredients exhibiting the local produce of the wedding destination.

“There’s a growing shift towards using locally sourced ingredients like regional herbs, seasonal fruits, and artisanal infusions, to craft drinks that are meaningful, sustainable, and deeply connected to the couple’s story,” mentions Peeyush Bhushan, director of food and beverage at the JW Marriott Pune .

“Many couples have opted to tap into a hyper-local connection, including resort-grown herbs and citrus for their welcome cocktails. We’ve also been incorporating local flowers for an added Hawaiian touch, and visual element, for couples and their guests,” adds Melina Manchester, director of special events at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai .

Portrait Cocktail Toppers or Stirrers

Couples are personalizing their cocktails with edible cocktail toppers or stirrers with photos of memorable moments like their proposal or their beloved pet. Alternatively, the portraits are of the guests themselves.

“We have had the pleasure of collaborating with The Grand Bevy, a Los Angeles-based beverage company. One of their standout features is their ‘Sipmi’ program. Guests can step into a booth, and within moments, their photo is printed directly onto the top of their cocktail,” states Pamela Wolter, director of sales at The Resort at Pelican Hill . “Imagine guests arriving and being greeted with a cocktail adorned with a special photo—a truly magical moment that adds a personal touch to the celebration.”