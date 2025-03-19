For the Years to Come: A NYE Wedding in Venice Beach

Nabilah and Cameron knew their wedding had to reflect the opposites, creativity and deep love that defines their relationship. As a TV writer and TV marketing executive, they often find themselves on opposite sides of the spectrum – storytelling and strategy, spontaneity and planning. Their NYE wedding was a harmonious blend of contrasts.

At Windward Circle in Venice Beach, 57WINDWARD was the perfect setting for a black-tie affair with artistic and cultural depth. The venue, former home of Anjelica Huston and Robert Graham (two people who were “miles away and a world apart”) embodied Nabilah and Cameron’s journey. From the moment guests arrived, they were in a world that celebrated contrasts.

The weekend began at Pijja Palace, a sports bar turned into a South Asian extravaganza. Guests in rich fabrics and intricate embellishments set the tone for a celebration of heritage and modernity, a theme that carried through every aspect of the wedding.

Officiated by their friend Zain Verjee, the ceremony was a beautiful balance of two strong and different religious identities – Jehovah’s Witness and Ismaili Muslim – woven together with love and respect. It was a weddings that literally spanned time, starting in 2024 and ending in 2025 and marked the beginning of their future with a midnight moment to remember.

Cultural fusion was at the heart of the celebration, with Indian and Persian influences blending with Nabilah’s Southern roots and Cameron’s West Coast vibe. A triangular motif designed by Brandon Miradi represented their union, along with deep red and purple accents.

A butter sculpture of their beloved Olde English Bulldog, who attended the ceremony Hera stood beside the bar where three custom martinis – one savory (dirty), one sweet (saffron), and one (lychee, non-alcoholic) – represented “His, Hers and Hera’s.” Hera even wore a custom dog collar made from Nabilah’s Vera Wang gown.

While Nabilah planned every detail, Cameron introduced moments of delightfully spontaneity. An “objection” in the ceremony led to an emotional family blessing. There was a hidden Scotch speakeasy for guests to escape to. The DJ did an “Atlanta interlude” to Nabilah’s roots and the dance floor went wild.

Florals by Jack Crow Buckley brought warmth and whimsy to the industrial space. Floor florals and moss with Nabilah’s mom’s favorites – bird of paradise and calla lilies – and orchids for a beloved grandmother who couldn’t attend.

For dinner Chefs Jennie Trinh and Rose Wilde created a Persian inspired menu – chicken fesenjan, saffron risotto and Shirazi salad bites. Dessert was a nod to tradition and innovation – rosewater pavlova, Persian lime cheesecake and black tea tiramisu served on precisely cut stainless steel installations by Ananas Ananas.

Photography also played a part in the theme of contrasts. The first half was shot in warm digital tones by LA photographer Simran Malik and the last moments in cool film tones by Hannah Siegrist – an artistic progression that mirrored the emotional and visual journey of the wedding.

Despite all the planning, the couple worried – what if it didn’t feel as magical as they had imagined? But as the night went on every moment felt true. Friends and family noted the details, appreciated the personal touches and fully immersed themselves in the experience. And for Cameron the biggest surprise was watching Nabilah bring their vision to life.

While the wedding was amazing, what they were most proud of was the people around them – their tribe, their city of Los Angeles and the incredible team who brought their dream wedding to life. It was a new kind of New Year’s Eve, a celebration of all that was to come and a promise that no matter what the future held they would face it together – for evermore.

