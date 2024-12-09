Six Clever Ways to Cut Wedding Costs
When it comes to pay the bill, you may not be as thrilled about your dream wedding day as you used to be. The costs of a wedding ceremony add up quickly and before too long you might find that some of your dreams are out of the budget.
However, you don’t need to throw out your wedding plans if they are out of your financial reach. Instead, focus on less important areas where you can cut down on prices. Here are some tips on how to cut costs without compromising your dream day.
- Choose an off-peak date: If your preferred wedding vendor is out of budget, see if they offer discounts for ceremonies held during the slow season. Once the summer ends, the demand for wedding vendors goes down and so does the price. Check with your wedding party and see if they might be willing to attend a ceremony during their weekend off from school or work.
- DIY decorations: Try getting creative with DIY decorations. You can add a personal touch to your wedding while saving money by crafting your own centerpieces, table settings and signage.
- Use a non-traditional venue: Consider cutting costs by using an unconventional venue like a park, beach or friend’s backyard. These locations can be beautiful and cost a fraction of the traditional wedding venue price.
- Hire a local band: While bands that specialize in weddings may bring more experience to your ceremony, they can charge higher rates. Put a posting out on social media and see if any small local bands would be willing to cover some love songs on your big day.
- Use digital invitations: Physical cards are expensive, time consuming and often can be difficult to keep track of. Instead, send out digital invitations through websites like Greenvelope or Paperless Post that are highly customizable and cost effective.
- Buy in-season floral arrangements: Finding flowers during their off-season takes more resources and sourcing on behalf of your florist, consequentially raising the price. Choose flowers that are locally grown and in-season to save on floral costs.