How to Safely Dispose of Hazardous Waste and Other Toxic Items

Recent wildfires in Los Angeles have not only devastated communities but have also left behind a dangerous legacy—hazardous waste. Burned materials, damaged structures, and chemical residues pose significant health and environmental risks.

This guide explains why hazardous waste is a critical issue after wildfires, details the current status of EPA and local efforts, and provides clear steps for safely removing dangerous items from your property.

Why Hazardous Waste Is a Concern After Wildfires

When wildfires rage through residential and industrial areas, many hazardous substances are released or exposed, including:

Toxic Combustion By-products: Burning building materials, plastics, and chemicals releases toxins like dioxins and heavy metals.

Burning building materials, plastics, and chemicals releases toxins like dioxins and heavy metals. Contaminated Debris: Ash, charred materials, and remnants of damaged household items can carry hazardous compounds.

Ash, charred materials, and remnants of damaged household items can carry hazardous compounds. Chemical Residues: Ruptured storage containers, pesticides, and industrial chemicals may mix with debris, increasing the risk of environmental contamination.

These materials can linger in the environment, causing long-term harm to soil, water, and air quality. Exposure to these toxins can lead to serious health issues for residents, making prompt and proper removal a priority.

EPA and Local Efforts in Los Angeles

In response to the recent wildfires, the EPA, in partnership with Los Angeles County agencies, has accelerated efforts to identify and remove hazardous waste from affected areas. Key points include:

Prioritized Cleanup: The EPA's hazardous waste removal protocols have been activated in the wildfire zones. Local agencies are coordinating with federal experts to target high-risk areas.

The EPA’s hazardous waste removal protocols have been activated in the wildfire zones. Local agencies are coordinating with federal experts to target high-risk areas. Specialized Teams: Trained hazardous materials teams are working to safely assess and remove toxic debris. These teams are following strict guidelines to prevent further contamination.

Trained hazardous materials teams are working to safely assess and remove toxic debris. These teams are following strict guidelines to prevent further contamination. Ongoing Assessments: Continuous monitoring and evaluation to ensure that cleanup efforts meet environmental safety standards. Residents can expect regular updates from local authorities, including the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

Important Deadline for wildfire victims

Residents impacted by the Palisades and Eaton wildfires must opt-in to the City’s official debris removal program by April 15, 2025. This deadline was extended and applies to Phase 2 of the cleanup, which focuses on removing non-hazardous debris such as ash, burned structures, and destroyed vegetation. Opting in ensures safe, thorough, and professionally managed removal — at no cost to the property owner — and is essential to begin rebuilding. Most condo buildings, townhomes and some other types of multifamily housing are now eligible for cleanup by the Army Corps of Engineers. Commercial property owners and large apartment buildings for rent are not automatically included and reviewed on a case-by-case basis. More details on the updated eligibility rules are included in this letter from FEMA’s Regional Administrator, Robert J Fenton, to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Residents who do not opt-in or choose private contractors for removal may face delays or additional costs when applying for permits or insurance. If residents previously opted out, they can opt-in again.

For more details on current hazardous material removal efforts, visit local recovery websites or the EPA-affiliated hazardous waste management resources such as the Department of Toxic Substance Control , LA County Public Works , and the Los Angeles County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program

Actionable Steps for Affected Residents

If your residence was impacted by the wildfires, follow these steps to address hazardous waste safely:

Additional Resources and Final Tips

Stay Informed: Regularly check the Los Angeles County public works website and local news for updates on cleanup schedules and safety recommendations.

Ask Questions: If you are unsure about any items or procedures, contact local hazardous waste experts or environmental health departments.

Be Patient: Cleanup efforts following wildfires can be extensive. Your cooperation and adherence to official guidelines play a key role in protecting the community and environment.

By understanding the risks associated with post-wildfire hazardous waste and taking proactive steps toward its safe removal, Los Angeles residents can play a crucial role in ensuring a faster, safer, and more resilient recovery for their communities.

