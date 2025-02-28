How to Check for Smoke Damage and Clean After the Los Angeles Wildfires

The recent Los Angeles wildfires have left many homeowners—and even nearby neighbors—facing a new kind of hazard: smoke damage. Homeowners should not re-enter their homes until the fire department has deemed it safe to do so.

Unlike flames that visibly destroy, smoke leaves behind subtle discolorations, lingering odors, and hidden contaminants that can impact your health and property. This guide explains how to properly identify smoke damage and take actionable steps to clean and restore your residence.

Understanding Smoke Damage

Smoke damage refers to the harmful effects caused by smoke, not the fire itself. Even small fires can lead to significant smoke and soot damage, causing corrosion, discoloration, persistent odors, structural issues, and health problems.

Smoke particles are fine and can infiltrate any crack or crevice, making quick action crucial to prevent lasting damage. These indicators can be subtle but are vital to identify early to prevent further deterioration and address potential health hazards. Common signs include:



Embedded Particles:

Smoke can penetrate fabrics, insulation, and HVAC systems, creating long-term indoor air quality issues.

Odor in Air Ducts:

Unpleasant smells from vents or behind walls may signal hidden smoke damage.

Health Symptoms:

Persistent respiratory issues, headaches, or irritation after a fire may result from residual toxic particles. Smoke-damaged clothes can also absorb toxic particles, threatening respiratory health.



Health Effects of Smoke Damage

Smoke damage can significantly impact your health, especially if you have pre-existing respiratory conditions. Harmful chemicals like carbon monoxide and soot present in smoke can lead to coughing, nausea, and fatigue. Long-term exposure may even result in severe health issues. Those with asthma, allergies, or other health vulnerabilities are particularly at risk.

DIY Cleaning Tips

Here are some simple DIY cleaning tips to help you safely remove smoke residue and improve your indoor air quality:



Prioritize Safety:

Wear protective gear: an N95 or P100 mask, sturdy gloves, safety goggles, and long-sleeved clothing. Open windows and run fans in recirculation mode to maintain good airflow without drawing in outdoor contaminants.

Clean Surfaces:

Vacuum gently with a HEPA filter to lift loose soot without stirring up dust. Wipe surfaces with a mild detergent-water mix using a soft cloth or sponge. Use a damp mop on floors and hard surfaces to keep particles from becoming airborne again.

Improve Indoor Air:

Replace your HVAC filters with ones rated MERV 13 or higher. Use portable air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters for added air cleaning.

Clean Fabrics and Furniture:

Wash smoke-affected fabrics thoroughly with extra rinsing, or opt for professional dry cleaning for valuables. If upholstered items retain a smoke smell, sprinkle baking soda, let it sit, then vacuum with a HEPA filter. For persistent odors, use specialized cleaning products or consult professional services.



Eliminating Smoke Odor

Eliminating smoke odor can be a tough challenge, but you can tackle it effectively with a few simple methods, as addressing the odor at its source is key to ensuring it doesn’t return.



Baking Soda:

Sprinkle generously over furniture, upholstery, and carpets, and leave containers of baking soda in the room overnight.

Vinegar:

Use white or apple cider vinegar by dipping a cloth in it to wipe down surfaces or by placing small bowls of vinegar in different areas for several days.

HEPA Air Cleaner:

Run a HEPA air purifier to help remove smoke particles from the air and boost indoor air quality.



Local Resources and Professional Assistance

Sometimes, DIY methods aren’t enough to tackle smoke damage. Smoke particles can be microscopic and embed themselves in hard-to-reach places. Professionals have specialized equipment and training to ensure thorough removal and decontamination. They can also address structural issues and health hazards that might not be visible to the untrained eye. If you’re unsure about the extent of the damage or if you’re experiencing persistent health symptoms, it’s best to consult with a professional restoration service.

Below are some curated contact resources to help you quickly reach out to the right professionals:

Acme Clean Air – Specializes in smoke and fire damage remediation, including odor elimination. Contact Page

– Specializes in smoke and fire damage remediation, including odor elimination. Restorerz – Offers comprehensive smoke odor and soot removal services. Contact Page

– Offers comprehensive smoke odor and soot removal services. Allied Restoration Services – Provides fire damage cleanup, including both smoke and water damage remediation. Contact Page

– Provides fire damage cleanup, including both smoke and water damage remediation. SERVPRO of Los Angeles – Experienced in restoring fire and smoke-damaged properties. Contact Page

– Experienced in restoring fire and smoke-damaged properties. ER Emergency Restoration – Delivers rapid response for fire and smoke damage restoration. Contact Page

Whether you’re a direct victim or live adjacent to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, taking prompt action against smoke damage is essential. By understanding the signs of smoke damage and employing the right cleaning methods, you can protect your health and begin the journey to restoring your home.

