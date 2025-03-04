What to Wear When Returning Home to Clean-Up After a Fire

When cleaning up debris after a home or business has burned due to wildfire, wearing proper protective gear is essential to minimize exposure to hazardous materials such as ash, soot, and potentially toxic substances.

Here’s what you should wear according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health :

Long-sleeve shirt and long pants to protect your skin from scrapes and contact with harmful chemicals. Coveralls can add an extra layer of protection.



to protect your skin from scrapes and contact with harmful chemicals. Coveralls can add an extra layer of protection. Close-toed, sturdy shoes with a high ankle are ideal to protect against glass, metal, and wood. Sandals and canvas tennis shoes are not appropriate footwear for fire clean-up.



with a high ankle are ideal to protect against glass, metal, and wood. Sandals and canvas tennis shoes are not appropriate footwear for fire clean-up. Gloves should be worn when handling debris and hazardous materials. Household dishwashing gloves should be sufficient to provide adequate protection.



should be worn when handling debris and hazardous materials. Household dishwashing gloves should be sufficient to provide adequate protection. Safety-Goggles - not safety glasses - should we worn to protect the eyes from ash or if using powerful chemical cleaners as part of the clean-up process.



- not safety glasses - should we worn to protect the eyes from ash or if using powerful chemical cleaners as part of the clean-up process. A disposable N-95 mask will protect against air-born particles, gas, ash and other contaminates. The mask should fit tightly around the edges. Bandanas, surgical masks, and other types of unapproved masks with only one strap do not protect against dusts, gases, or vapors.

Free N95 masks are available at Los Angeles Public Libraries, Los Angeles Recreation Centers, Los Angeles Senior Centers and local nonprofits.



will protect against air-born particles, gas, ash and other contaminates. The mask should fit tightly around the edges. Bandanas, surgical masks, and other types of unapproved masks with only one strap protect against dusts, gases, or vapors.

Half-face or full-face respirators (which protect the eyes in addition to the lungs) may also be necessary if there is smoke or fumes in the affected area of damage.

Advertisement

Important Points to Remember When Cleaning Up After a Fire:

Ash, soot, dust, and other airborne particles may have been deposited inside and outside of homes and businesses.

Ash from wildfires is relatively non-toxic but can irritate, skin, eyes, nose, and throat.

Ash in air may trigger asthmatic attacks in people who already have asthma.

Ash, dust and debris (particularly from burned buildings) may contain toxic and cancer-causing chemicals, including asbestos, arsenic, and lead.

Additional Tips: