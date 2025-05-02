Red Cross Launches Second Wave of Financial Assistance for Wildfire Survivors

The American Red Cross has launched a new round of financial assistance for survivors recovering from the Palisades and Eaton wildfires. The nonprofit organization offers direct cash support to households facing recovery hurdles after the disasters.

This is the second funding phase for January wildfire victims offered by the Red Cross. Over 15,000 individuals in more than 5,000 households have already received $17 million in direct aid before the start of this phase on April 29, according to a news release .

American Red Cross officials say that providing aid in the form of cash assistance helps financially strapped families address mounting recovery costs before local programs can step in.

“Cash assistance gives people the dignity and autonomy to identify and meet their own recovery needs,” Jillian Robertson, Senior Manager for Long-Term Recovery Communications at the American Red Cross, said in an email.

Who Is Eligible?

Outreach for the 2025 California Wildfires Bridge Financial Assistance program is ongoing. Survivors with their primary residence in the CAL FIRE-defined burn perimeter for the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire are eligible for assistance and will be invited to apply directly by the Red Cross.

The Red Cross may not have contact information for all eligible survivors, but it is working with local organizations to connect with everyone in the affected areas. Wildfire survivors can check their eligibility by visiting RedCross.org/CAFireBridge and entering their address. Enrollment will last until May 13.

How to Get Help

If the Red Cross does not reach out to the head of household through email, text message, or phone call, affected survivors can visit one of the seven enrollment sites listed on the program page for assistance to meet with a caseworker and apply. They should bring identification and proof of residence, such as a lease, mortgage or utility bill, and be prepared to discuss any unmet financial recovery needs.

Robertson said the funds can be used for “securing temporary housing or buying food for their families, or some other need unique to them.”

If survivors have already received aid from FEMA or other organizations, they can still be eligible for these funds. The Red Cross program is privately funded through donations and does not require citizenship.

Anyone who believes they are eligible to receive financial assistance and is within the designated perimeter should visit an enrollment site and speak with a Red Cross caseworker for assistance.

The Red Cross team says enrollment site operations will be closed down by May 13, but case processing may continue.