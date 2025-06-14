How Architects Help After a Wildfire and How to Find the Right One

When wildfires destroy a home, hiring an architect may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it can make a big difference in how safely, affordably, and quickly the rebuilding process takes.

“One of the very first things an architect is going to do is to try and find that high-level alignment between, what someone wants to build and what they are able to finance,” Jessica Orlando, a licensed architect and Vice President of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Pasadena & Foothill Chapter said. “Selfishly, I wish that folks were more aware of architects and what benefit we can bring to the process.”

Orlando has been working directly with wildfire survivors through the Pasadena & Foothill Chapter’s “Ask an Architect” program, which offers free guidance to homeowners navigating an unfamiliar system.

“We see it as part of our core mission to support the communities that we live and work in,” Orlando said. “We understand that most folks have never done this before, and they don’t know what to look for.”

Orlando said it’s important for people to understand what architects do and to include them on their rebuilding teams, as they can be a trusted partner and help homeowners make informed decisions that best fit their situations.

“Architects are really meant to be there for [wildfire survivors] to help with this overwhelming amount of information,” Orlando said. “It can be really daunting to try and assess what the right option is,” she added.

Why Hire an Architect?

Architects act as guides during the rebuilding process. A significant part of their contribution comes in the design and permitting phase, but they can also vet contractors, review pricing estimates, and make sure that fire-resistant materials are efficiently incorporated into rebuilds.

“Their primary goal is really to advocate for the owner,” Orlando said.

While architects are not legally required to rebuild a single-family home in California, they play a key role in helping homeowners meet the state’s strict fire-resistance standards.

In high-risk areas, homes must comply with Chapter 7A of the California Building Code and follow Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) regulations. Architects help interpret these complex requirements, navigate local laws and insurance limitations, and design for defensible space around the home.

“They will be best positioned to design what we call a resilient home for you,” Orlando said. “There are specific kinds of strategies and materials that can be used to help safeguard your future home against a future wildfire or other natural disaster.”

Their expertise also helps coordinate surveyors, engineers, and energy consultants, which reduces the risk of design flaws or costly delays.

In unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, eligible homeowners may also benefit from the Building Plan Check Self-Certification Pilot Program. Licensed architects who meet specific criteria can expedite the permit process by certifying that their plans comply with all code requirements, enabling them to bypass traditional plan reviews and begin rebuilding sooner.

How Architects and Contractors Work Together

Some homeowners prefer to work directly with a contractor after a fire, especially if they’re focused on getting the rebuild started quickly. But architects and contractors serve different roles, and skipping the design side can create complications later and may even slow you down.

“[Architects] will work directly with your contractor to resolve any issues that may arise during construction,” Orlando said. “It’s really their job to help shepherd the delivery to success.”

Contractors are responsible for building the home according to the plans. Architects are laser-focused on ensuring that those plans are designed to code, reflect your goals, and can be permitted efficiently. Orlando said some homeowners who go straight to contractors may not realize they’re losing flexibility in the design and long-term control over their budget.

“There are some really great, reputable contractors out there… but we just want to make sure that folks understand the limitations of that system,” she said.

Orlando emphasized that a good architect doesn’t replace your contractor — they help guide and support the process from the beginning of the design through final construction.

This also applies to homeowners using modular or prefabricated homes. While prefab manufacturers typically provide state-approved designs, a licensed architect can still assist with site-specific planning, zoning compliance, or adding an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) that may be used as a smaller shelter during construction.

Tips for Hiring an Architect

Here are some key tips to consider when selecting an architect to partner with for your building project.

Make sure they’re licensed

Only architects licensed by the California Architects Board are legally allowed to call themselves “architects.” Orlando noted that some people use the title without being licensed, which is illegal in California. Homeowners can verify the credentials of individual architects by visiting the California Architect Board’s website .

Orlando said AIA members have also committed to a code of ethics and are required to complete continuing education. Architects who are members of the national organization may have more knowledge to help with wildfire recovery.

“If an architect is an AIA member, it’s kind of just that extra gold star for someone to showcase they are a very committed member of the profession,” Orlando said.

Bring in an Architect Early

“We definitely feel that it’s best if you hire an architect sooner rather than later,” Orlando said.

While many homeowners wait until their insurance claim is finalized, Orlando explained that architects can help interpret what a settlement will actually buy and help shape your design to match your budget.

“So, you know, if you get a half-million-dollar payout… how much space can you build for that dollar value? They can help provide guidance on budget management and just the scope and scale of what you can rebuild.”

Understand the fee and expectations

Orlando acknowledged that many people assume architects are expensive, but the cost also includes a better peace of mind.

She said architect fees typically range from 5% to 12% of your rebuild budget, depending on the level of service. Some architects stop after producing permit-ready plans and design services. Others stay on through construction.

Orlando encourages homeowners to get at least three proposals and review what each one includes, so “you can compare what each architect or designer is offering and make sure that they’re apples to apples.”

She also said many architects in the Los Angeles area are sympathetic to the wildfire survivors and want to ease their recovery.

“If you reach out to an architect, let them know that you were impacted by the fires. They may offer you a discount,” Orlando advised.

However, it’s not just about the cost being too high when considering fees and agreements with an architect. Orlando said people should steer clear of architects who have contracts with no plan revisions, unclear responsibilities, or who offer limited support during construction.

“We’re seeing very cheap proposals that do not include what we would consider to be kind of basic services for folks,” Orlando said.

Need Help Vetting a Proposal or Rebuild Plan?

Wildfire recovery is a complex process, and hiring all these professionals can feel overwhelming, especially when time and money are tight. To make sure you are using people who are not trying to take advantage of your vulnerability with a substandard proposal or services, the AIA’s Pasadena Foothill chapter has created the “Ask an Architect” program for wildfire survivors.

“It’s a free public service that we’re offering right now, where we will conduct one-on-one consultations with folks,” Orlando said.

The “Ask an Architect” program is a volunteer-led effort that connects homeowners impacted by the January 2025 wildfires with licensed architects. It does not provide design services, but it can help answer high-level questions about your situation and what the process might look like if you decide to rebuild.

The volunteers will be able to flag if the proposals “don’t have what we at the AIA, would consider to be a minimum scope of services,” Orlando said.

Even if you’re not ready to rebuild or have already engaged a contractor, a short conversation could help you understand your options.