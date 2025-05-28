Timeline: What to Expect When Rebuilding Your Home After a Wildfire

Wildfires can destroy homes in minutes, but rebuilding can take years. In Los Angeles County, most survivors are looking at a 12- to 36-month process that can be stretched out by tedious permitting applications, ballooning construction costs, and frustrating insurance disputes.

Luckily, county and state officials have made efforts to reduce the red tape and clear an easier path for homeowners to get back to their neighborhoods. Some community groups like the Angeles Recovery Collective and Altadena Rebuild Coalition are helping to fill the gaps and making sure residents have the information they need to get things moving as quickly as possible.

“If a resident knows exactly what they want and has their documents ready, they might finish in 12 to 18 months,” said James Hughes, architect and co-founder of Angeles Recovery Collective. “But that’s the exception. Most people are still stuck in insurance or cleanup.”

Property Check and Insurance

Timeframe: Weeks to months

Once the smoke clears and fire and building department officials deem it safe enough, wildfire survivors are allowed short-term access to retrieve essential items and document the damage to their homes.

If their home structure is still standing, they should confirm that gas and electricity have been shut off and then have a professional inspect the site. For severely damaged or destroyed homes, utility companies should be the next call to confirm disconnection.

If a property has visibly dangerous areas, like partial collapses, they should be roped off or covered with warning signs, especially before contractors, volunteers, or cleanup crews arrive. Public officials might have left these areas alone if they weren’t affecting public access.

While wildfire survivors roam their property, they should take photos or videos for their insurance provider before disturbing any debris. Gathering evidence and filing insurance claims as soon as possible is key because it can delay the start of the construction process.

Debris Removal and Environmental Testing

Timeframe: 3 to 12 months

The first cleanup phase involves the government-led removal of household hazardous waste, such as batteries, propane tanks, and burned electronics. This step is automatic and required before any debris removal by homeowners can begin.

Phase 1 cleanup after the Palisades and Eaton fires only took a record-breaking 28 days, but it can usually take several months.

In Phase 2, property owners must either opt into the free government debris removal program or hire a certified contractor for private removal. The second phase involves removing ash and other debris. It can take several months as well because environmental testing may be required for soil and air quality. Testing alone can delay the rebuilding progress for months if contamination is found.

All remaining fire debris, including ash and structural remains, must be removed by licensed professionals, and a final clearance is required before building permits can be issued.

Planning and Design

Timeframe: 3 to 6 months

Once the site is cleared and tested, homeowners must decide whether to pursue a “like-for-like” rebuild that’s the same size with limited upgrades, or a new custom design. This stage involves hiring an architect or designer to help translate your vision into code-compliant plans based on new codes.

“Many of these buildings that were lost were built in the 1940s,” said Matthew Trotter, an architect and president of the Southern California chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (SoCal NOMA), the group that created the Altadena Rebuild Coalition. “The fire-resistant nature of those homes [in Altadena] was almost non-existent compared to today’s codes.”

Permitting

Timeframe: 10 days to 3 months

Before you can build, your plans must be reviewed and approved by county or city permitting agencies. Most standard or like-for-like homes can move through permitting within a few months, especially with new measures designed to streamline the process.

However, custom builds with significant changes or homes on rugged terrain may face reviews that could take a year or even longer.

“You can’t just go build,” Trotter said. “You gotta go to the county, and then you have the planning department, and then you also have the building department.”

The permitting process includes checks for zoning compliance, structural safety, energy efficiency, and adherence to updated fire codes.

Like-for-like projects may qualify for expedited permitting and be approved in as little as 10 to 15 business days, thanks to efforts made by county and state governments to speed up the process.

Recent Improvements to Permitting:



One-Stop Permit Centers streamline wildfire-related rebuild applications.

Archistar is a new AI-powered plan checker launched by the State of California to help reduce permitting delays in fire-affected areas by automatically reviewing building plans for code compliance.

The Self-Certification Pilot Program speeds up approvals by allowing pre-approved architects and engineers to take legal responsibility for code compliance in straightforward residential rebuilds.

Permit fee waivers are also available through recent emergency actions by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Construction

Timeframe: 12 to 24+ months

Once all permits are secured, construction can begin. This stage includes everything from pouring a new foundation to final finishes. Modular builds are also an option to help people get into homes faster, with their quicker state-level review and permitting processes.

But demand for labor and fire-resistant materials will likely be the leading cause for anyone suffering delays.

Also, slow or low insurance payouts can play a factor. Estimated rebuild costs typically range between $400 and $800 per square foot, though uneven land or premium materials may push that higher.

“There’s a curveball with tariffs, the economic situation, and price surges,” Hughes said. “That could throw a wrench into things.”

One of ARC’s main offerings is to help vet contractors, coordinate site visits, and ensure fair pricing. Both Hughes and Trotter warn wildfire survivors that some people may be coming in to take advantage of the situation.

“If someone says $200 a square foot, that’s a red flag,” Trotter said. “If they say $1,000 — also a red flag. Most people will fall in that middle range.”

Final Inspections and Post-Construction

Timeframe: Several weeks

During construction, your project will be inspected at various stages by local building officials or third-party inspectors. A final inspection and Certificate of Occupancy are required before you can legally move in. After that, you may still need landscaping or defensible space work to qualify for fire safety ratings or insurance discounts.

After move-in, you may also qualify for insurance discounts by organizing your neighborhood into a Firewise USA or Fire Risk Reduction Community .

“We advocate for community-level resilience,” Hughes said. “You need everyone on the block to think about fire safety, not just one house.”

Tackling recovery together by working with your neighbors and groups like ARC can help wildfire survivors avoid costly mistakes, guard against bad actors, and be prepared to withstand any future fires.

Hughes said the payoff isn’t just about reduced insurance costs and faster rebuild time — it’s also about peace of mind.

“Trust is a huge factor,” Hughes said. “At least my approach is to build trust, meet with people in person or one-on-one, and do that routinely, so they realize we’re here to help.”