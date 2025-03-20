Government Resources for Financial and Business Support After Wildfires

The city of Los Angeles, county, state, and federal agencies have stepped in to support Los Angeles area residents affected by the wildfires. Different government offices have created resource navigation tools to help survivors start to rebuild with personalized plans.

The financial impact of the fires on homeowners, businesses, and employees who lost their jobs in the affected areas can cause a long-lasting headache. This article provides wildfire resources for government grants, loans and economic support to help you find relief.

California Outsmart Disaster

The state’s Outsmart Disaster website, designed for small business disaster preparedness, includes a list of resources and steps for business recovery . It also contains links to non-profit organizations and funds supporting those affected by the wildfires, as well as a map of wildfire recovery centers.

California Department of Insurance

The California Department of Insurance has created a page with wildfire recovery resources . It includes resources and tips for homeowners and businesses recovering from wildfires and how to prepare for future disasters. You can also find guidance on insurance claims, information on verifying public adjusters, and common scams after a disaster.

U.S. Small Business Administration Physical Damage Disaster Loans

The SBA Physical Damage Disaster Loan is available to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes, and nonprofit organizations that have suffered physical damage due to a declared disaster. Borrowers can use the funds to repair or replace damaged property, including real estate, personal property, machinery, inventory, and equipment. Homeowners may borrow up to $500,000 to repair or replace their primary residence. Alongside renters, homeowners can also borrow up to $100,000 to replace personal property such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. These loans cover losses not fully covered by insurance or other sources. Businesses can borrow up to $2 million. More details about the terms, restrictions on expansions, and the collateral needed are on the SBA website or you can call the Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955.

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations can use the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) . The loans provide economic support for small businesses suffering from financial loss due to a declared disaster. These loans are approved after the SBA determines that a company cannot get credit elsewhere. The amount is also based on the financial impact of the disaster. Follow the link here for more information on terms and eligibility. Applications can be submitted online, and the SBA will assess the financial impact before approving funds.

U.S. SBA Business Recovery Centers (BRC)

These centers are now open in Los Angeles County, where small business owners can receive in-person help recovering from the wildfires.

Business Recovery Center Locations:

West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce 8272 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046 Thursdays – Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce 2525 Main St., Ste. 103 Santa Monica, CA 90405 Mondays – Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Business Center 18700 Sherman Way, Ste. 7 Reseda, CA 91335 Mondays – Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Parking at the back of the building on Yolanda Ave

Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF) Economic Development Collaborative 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Ste. A1Camarillo, CA 93012

Beyond tapping into government resources, small business owners can apply for several loans from other institutions for disaster relief. Here are also six loans available to homeowners and renters affected by the wildfires.