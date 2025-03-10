Loan and Relief Options for Rebuilding Your Small Business After the Fires

According to an estimate from the L.A. County Economic Development Corporation, around 1,900 small businesses were within the fire burn zones and were probably affected. In response to the recent Los Angeles wildfires, there are several resources available to help small businesses get loans and financial assistance for rebuilding:

1. LA Region Small Business Relief Fund

Grants from $2,000 to $25,000 for small businesses and non-profits with structural damage, inventory loss or revenue loss due to the wildfires. Must have annual revenue of up to $6 million and fewer than 100 employees. Small businesses impacted can apply here.

The LA Region Worker Relief Fund provides direct relief through cash assistance grants to workers who lost employment or income because of the disaster. Workers impacted can apply here.

Advertisement

2. U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loans

SBA low-interest disaster loans up to $2 million for businesses and non-profits to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate, machinery, equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Online applications can be submitted here. Business Recovery Centers have been set up in Los Angeles County to help with in-person applications by making an appointment here.

3. Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Disaster Recovery Fund

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce is awarding grants of up to $25,000 to small businesses affected by the wildfires. The organization will also host disaster recovery webinars and provide business counseling to help them rebuild. Applications open in March 2025, and interested parties can register and receive more information here.

4. TMC Community Capital Small Business Strong: LA Wildfire Relief Fund

Microloans and grants of up to $5,000 for micro-businesses, self-employed workers and service workers impacted by the wildfires to get quick access to capital for rebuilding and operational needs. Learn more to see if you qualify and apply here.

Advertisement

5. Accion Opportunity Fund Small Business Relief Fund

The Accion Opportunity Fund offers financial assistance and resources for small businesses affected by wildfires, including loans and grants to support recovery and rebuilding. The fund will focus on four key areas:

Loan Payment Relief

Small Business Grants

New Loans

Educational Resources and Technical Assistance

7. California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz)

GO-Biz has a resource guide and online training sessions for small businesses affected by the wildfires. Their portal offers information on assistance with shelter, food, repairs and more.

Advertisement

For one-on-one assistance, you can visit your local Business Recovery Center sponsored by the SBA or contact them directly to get info on application processes, eligibility and deadlines.

The City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department also has ten Business Resource Centers throughout the city, which offer various resources dedicated to wildfire relief.